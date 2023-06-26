Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 Twin Cities teens dead after cliff jumping in Silver Bay

The two drowned at Black Beach after jumping into frigid Lake Superior and they were pulled from the shore.

Aerial view of Black Beach
Aerial view of Black Beach in Silver Bay on May 9.
Wyatt Buckner / 2023 file / Duluth News Tribune
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 10:05 AM

SILVER BAY — Two 18-year-old men died Sunday after jumping off cliffs into Lake Superior.

Austin Henning, of South St. Paul, and Maximillion Williams, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, drowned after jumping into the lake, according to Lake County Sheriff Nathan Stadler. A 911 call reported the two were "struggling to swim" at Black Beach at 1:25 p.m.

"It was wavy and windy, and the water is cold. I don't know what the temperature was, but it had to be fairly cold," Stadler told the News Tribune. "So I know that played into the fact that once they got into the water, they struggled and were actually being pulled out away from the shore."

At the time of the drownings, wind speeds were up to 23 mph and waves were 3-4 feet, said Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jamie Rodriguez Ayala of the U.S. Coast Guard, who responded to the scene via boat from Bayfield, Wisconsin. The Coast Guard also sent a helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan.

"At some point, visibility was less than 1 nautical mile," Rodriguez Ayala said.

The first body was located and removed from the water at 6:12 p.m. Sunday and the second body was recovered at 7:39 p.m.

Lake County Search and Rescue and St. Louis Rescue Squad responded to Black Beach.

"Lake Superior is a dangerous lake and visitors and everybody just need to really appreciate what that lake can do," Stadler said. "It's not like just jumping into an inland lake."

Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
