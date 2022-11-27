2 teens die in fatal Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY — Two teens from died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the State Patrol, Kaden James Tuura, 19, of Duluth, was driving a Volvo south on Minnesota Highway 23 near Clear Creek just after 1 a.m. with Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura, 14, of Barnum, as a passenger. As the vehicle came around a curve, it hit a patch of ice, left the road and came to rest in the ditch on the east. Both died at the scene.

The report stated that neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up for the victims' family.

