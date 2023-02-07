2 stabbed, 1 arrested in Virginia

VIRGINIA — A 63-year-old man was arrested after an argument led to a double stabbing Monday evening, police said.

A 59-year-old woman and 52-year-old man suffered "serious injuries from the knife used in the stabbing," according to the Virginia Police Department. Both were taken to Essentia Health-Virginia.

Officers were called to the assault on the 300 block of Eighth Street South at 5:12 p.m. The suspect had left the scene but was arrested a few blocks away. Police said the suspect and victims were acquaintances who had been involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

The suspect is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and threats of violence. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.