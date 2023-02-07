99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 stabbed, 1 arrested in Virginia

Police said the victims suffered serious injuries.

3095140+police.jpg
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 10:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA — A 63-year-old man was arrested after an argument led to a double stabbing Monday evening, police said.

A 59-year-old woman and 52-year-old man suffered "serious injuries from the knife used in the stabbing," according to the Virginia Police Department. Both were taken to Essentia Health-Virginia.

Officers were called to the assault on the 300 block of Eighth Street South at 5:12 p.m. The suspect had left the scene but was arrested a few blocks away. Police said the suspect and victims were acquaintances who had been involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing.

The suspect is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on preliminary charges of second-degree assault and threats of violence. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
A courtroom gavel
Local
Judge to consider mental illness defense in Ely stabbing
Having found that Michael Haapala acted with intent to kill his brother, the court will hear evidence on the defendant's state of mind when he attacked and left the 13-year-old for dead in a ravine.
February 05, 2023 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
The Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Road.
Local
Duluth church suspends 2 employees; police investigating misconduct allegations
Authorities said they are looking into "complaints of assaults from victims" related to the Vineyard Church.
February 03, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
A bottle with pills spilling out.
Minnesota
Overdose deaths on the rise in north-central Minnesota
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Jan. 25 requested public help after 35 overdoses in north-central Minnesota since Dec. 1, 2022.
February 03, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
airportWeb.jpg
Local
Charges: Virginia man threatened to 'blow up' Duluth airport
A mental health screening was requested for the 51-year-old, who was previously committed for treatment needs.
February 02, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Patrick Wilson Battees Jr.
Local
Battees wants 'inconsistent' verdict overturned in Duluth murder case
A defense attorney and prosecutor debated whether the jury accepted the teen's self-defense claim in delivering a split verdict.
February 02, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Close-up of Minnesota Capitol dome
Minnesota
Audit finds 'pervasive noncompliance' in Minnesota agencies providing grants
Lawmakers asked for a review amid an investigation of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Employees and others are accused of using $250 million intended for meal programs for real estate and travel.
February 02, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Tyrone James White.jpg
Local
Minnesota Supreme Court affirms 2001 Duluth murder case
Tyrone White filed a petition last year requesting a hearing on alleged juror misconduct in his 2003 trial.
February 01, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Matters of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Feb. 1, 2023
As reported by St. Louis County District Court.
February 01, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
US-NEWS-MINNESOTA-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-HOMICIDE-VICTIMS-1-SP.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.
February 01, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
072419.N.DNT.AirportC2.jpg
Local
Man arrested for shooting threat at Duluth airport
Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries were reported.
January 31, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSVIRGINIAIRON RANGEASSAULT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Hermantown gets new city councilor
Also in today’s episode, leadership changes at Essentia and a court ruling on a proposed wood plant in Cohasset.
February 07, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Duluth Lions made bid for 1924 world convention
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
February 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Hermantown city hall.
Local
Ellie Jones appointed to Hermantown City Council
Ellie Jones will take Sen. Grant Hauschild's former seat on the council.
February 06, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
3428879+23nov10_0595_0_0.jpg
Local
Allete plans transmission line between North Dakota, Montana
The line would link three markets in the U.S. power grid.
February 06, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien