STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2 Northland educators among 'Teacher of the Year' nominees

Education Minnesota, the statewide K-12 teachers union, is set to announce a winner in May.

teacher of the year 2023.png
Dawn Savela and Dave Perry.
Contributed photos
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
January 25, 2023 05:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Two Northland teachers are nominated for a high honor among Minnesota K-12 educators.

Dave Perry of Cloquet Public Schools and Dawn Savela of Rock Ridge Public Schools are among 131 teachers statewide who were put up for Education Minnesota’s annual “ Teacher of the Year ” award.

Perry is a middle school special education and social studies teacher who also coordinates restorative practices at the Cloquet district’s alternative education programs.

He won similar recognition last fall from the Minnesota Rural Education Association . Staff there in turn nominated Perry for "Teacher of the Year," transposing the praise for him they received when he was nominated for the association’s award.

For the MREA award and, in effect, "Teacher of the Year," Principal Connie Hyde characterized Perry as the most compassionate educator with whom she has worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His kind, calm demeanor instantly puts students and parents at ease,” she wrote. “Dave is able to de-escalate and get students back on the learning track with ease. Trust is the value Dave displays and all who work with him have that trust in Dave."

READ MORE IN EDUCATION
Stacey Achterhoff, the Young Scholars teacher at Myers-Wilkins Elementary, kneels on the floor as she works with second-grader, Jaycie Gurney
Local
Duluth school explores different way to recognize high-achieving students
A program at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School strives to find students whose gifts and talents might fly under the radar of a standardized test.
January 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
students participating in physical education class
Local
Gym class ‘unified’ at Duluth East High School
“Unified” physical education classes combine sports lessons for general education and special education students who might not otherwise meet at school.
January 18, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
School lunch
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers advance universal school lunch bill
Sen. Heather Gustafson, DFL Vadnais Heights, said the bill would ease financial stress on families and help students thrive in school.
January 18, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
DSC00744.JPG
Minnesota
Walz proposes billions in child tax credits, education spending, creation of new agency
The $12 billion package includes billions in additional education spending, including more than $800 million for universal lunch for public school students.
January 17, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Thomas Howes of Duluth with equipment used for baaga’adowewin
Local
Want to learn baaga'adowewin? Organizers eye a Duluth-area team
An introductory event to the traditional Indigenous sport is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Denfeld High School.
January 08, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
mpr-white-earth-parenting-class1.jpg
Minnesota
'I got myself back': Minnesota reservation’s project strengthens individuals to build community
The program is adapted from the National Parent Leadership Institute. A Bemidji State University professor worked with tribal elders to add Indigenous language, cultural components.
January 06, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Jill Lofald.jpg
Local
Lofald to chair Duluth School Board for fourth year
Officers will serve in their positions for one year.
January 03, 2023 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
education school hall
Minnesota
Mental health, suicidal thoughts among students alarm Minnesota Department of Health
More students are reporting struggles with their mental health and having serious consideration of suicidal thoughts. However, they're also making healthier decisions regarding substance use.
December 23, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Jill Lofald, Duluth School Board Chair, left, speaks during a meeting with local legislators about what the district wants and needs
Local
Duluth-area lawmakers eye special education spending, per-student funding hikes
A trio of Democratic Farmer-Labor lawmakers who represent nearly all of Duluth Public Schools met with school district officials and administrators Thursday.
December 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
FirstDay 3
Local
Duluth school district OKs 2% tax levy hike
A home with a substantially larger valuation would be asked to pay an estimated further 4% in property taxes to the district. One with no change in value would pay about 11% less.
December 20, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen

Savela is a high school math teacher at Virginia Secondary School and adviser to the student council there. She was nominated for the Education Minnesota award by Marcia Nelson, the former principal at that school.

“In the process of teaching math, Dawn builds relationships through high expectations, patience, caring, and acknowledging step-by-step accomplishments along the way,” Nelson wrote. “She will not rest until her students learn the skills they need to pursue their future dreams!"

Education Minnesota is the statewide K-12 teachers union. After a nominee's name is put forth by a peer for the “Teacher of the Year” award, the nominee must submit a packet in which they detail their philosophy of teaching, major issues facing public education today, and resume.

A panel of education, business, government and nonprofit leaders then reviews each submission and, ultimately, narrows the list of nominees to a group of finalists.

The winner will be announced at a banquet May 7 in St. Paul. They’ll be the union’s 59th such honoree.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCK RIDGE SCHOOLSCLOQUET SCHOOLS
Joe Bowen
By Joe Bowen
Joe Bowen is an award-winning reporter at the Duluth News Tribune. He covers schools and education across the Northland.

You can reach him at:
What To Read Next
courtroom gavel
Local
Duluth man indicted for child sex crimes, faces life sentence
Already a convicted sex offender, Andrew Bearden Williams, 28, under supervision for a previous case that involved two separate victims.
January 25, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
012723n.st.happenings.toast.JPG
Local
Wine Beginnings pours new options into Superior
The one-stop shop offers wine making kits, accessories, services and space to share a glass of wine.
January 25, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DSC_0160.JPG
Local
Walz signs bill extending unemployment benefits to laid-off miners
Northshore Mining's out-of-work miners exhausted their 26 weeks of unemployment in November.
January 25, 2023 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
The Burden Rice Lake Veterans Memorial
Local
Veterans memorial planned in Rice Lake
Members of the Duluth Honor Guard are working with city officials to create a statue and grounds to honor veterans.
January 25, 2023 09:14 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau