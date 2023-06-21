2 killed in plane crash north of Duluth

DULUTH — Two people were killed when a small vintage plane crashed in the Pequaywan Lake area north of Duluth on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The two-seat 1946 Aeronca Champ went down near the 8300 block of Pequaywan Lake Road, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Both occupants were men and their identities were being withhelding pending notification of family, Lt. Todd Abernethy said.

Abernethy reported that the plane's beacon went off at 8:12 a.m., notifying authorities that it possibly went down. More than a dozen first responders raced to the scene, with a spotter plane first locating the wreckage in a wooded area just west of the road.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

"It is believed the aircraft recently completed an annual inspection and was on a 'return to service' flight," Sgt. Eric Sathers reported in a news release. "The aircraft is believed to have taken off from the Duluth International Airport earlier in the morning."

The wreckage, some 20-30 feet beyond a hayfield near the road, was not immediately visible to a News Tribune team on scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board had teams en route to the crash site, authorities said.

Up to 20 members of the sheriff's office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and Pequayan Township Fire Department were on scene.