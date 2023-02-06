2 hospitalized after Mountain Iron house fire

MOUNTAIN IRON — Two people were taken by ambulance to the Virginia hospital following a fire in rural Mountain Iron on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Northland Fire Wire , fire crews were dispatched around 1:10 p.m. to the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue, where firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

The house is considered a total loss and its cause is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.

The condition of the two hospitalized people was unavailable. A third person at the scene was evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Kinney-Great Scott, Clinton and Cherry responded.

More Iron Range fires

Fires were also reported in Orr and Hibbing.

On Thursday around 1:40 p.m., firefighters from Orr, Cook, Buyke, Nett Lake and Crane Lake responded to a house fire on the 10,000 block of Willow Valley Road in Willow Valley Township near Orr.

The house on the 10,000 block of Willow Valley Road in Willow Valley Township near Orr was destroyed in a fire Thursday. Contributed / Northland Fire Wire

Northland Fire Wire reported that the home was a total loss, but no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Another house fire was reported Saturday in Hibbing. Around 9:20 p.m., firefighters received a call for a fire on the 2500 block of 13th Avenue East.

Hibbing Fire Marshal Rossi Gangl said one occupant of the house was at home and alerted to a fire in the living room because of a smoke detector. The person and their dog were able to escape the house, where the fire was rapidly evolving.

The fire was contained to the room and its contents, but the whole house was damaged by smoke.

The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office. Gangl said no foul play is suspected.