6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth

The crash occurred near the intersection of Haines Road and Skyline Parkway.

ambulance.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 1:05 PM

DULUTH — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Haines Road and Skyline Parkway around 1:21 p.m. Saturday.

Both the driver, Shelly Ann Morton, 51, of Duluth, and passenger, Justice Dawn-Marie Williams, 27, of Superior, were pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Police determined that a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Haines Road, left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier at the intersection with Skyline Parkway around 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones involved in this tragic incident," read the news release.

RELATED:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
dragon boating in lagoon
Local
Photos and video: Paddle power at Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival
17h ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
concerts at Bayfront Festival Park
Local
Photos: Tribute Fest a musical cover story
17h ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
ClosedRamp1).jpg
Local
Duluth reconsiders parking requirements
20h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
college men play football
College
Where are the Bulldogs picked to finish in the NSIC in fall 2023?
2h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
A hooded man with a bludgeoned face and blue eyes.
News
'Folks of Duluth' photographer profiles people of the street
4h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
UMD women's soccer
College
Disappointing finish to last season fuels UMD women's soccer team
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DNTletters.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: Duluth beats the heat ... always
1d ago
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers