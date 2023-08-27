2 die in single-vehicle crash in Duluth

DULUTH — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Haines Road and Skyline Parkway around 1:21 p.m. Saturday.

Both the driver, Shelly Ann Morton, 51, of Duluth, and passenger, Justice Dawn-Marie Williams, 27, of Superior, were pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, according to a news release from the Duluth Police Department.

Police determined that a 2001 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Haines Road, left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier at the intersection with Skyline Parkway around 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"Our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones involved in this tragic incident," read the news release.