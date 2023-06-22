Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
18-year-old man missing after canoe capsizes in Boundary Waters

The search continues, but authorities suspect the incident resulted in a drowning.

Gillis Lake 2.jpg
Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 3:03 PM

GILLIS LAKE — Authorities continue to search for an 18-year-old man who has not been seen since his canoe capsized in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Wednesday evening.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received word of the missing canoeist at 6:44 p.m. He was fishing on Gillis Lake and was not wearing a personal flotation device when his canoe overturned. Another occupant of the canoe was able to swim to shore, but did not see their companion resurface.

At the time of the incident, winds out of the south-southwest were reported at about 6 mph, gusting to as high as 13 mph.

Sheriff’s deputies, Cook County Search and Rescue, Gunflint Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service staff responded, staging their recovery efforts from the Tuscarora Lodge, about 4 miles to the east of Gillis Lake on Round Lake. A Forest Service Beaver floatplane assisted in the search for the missing canoeist, who was not yet publicly identified as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliason indicated the missing man is now presumed dead and the mission has switched to a likely recovery rather than a rescue.

“Our hearts are with the survivors and the deceased’s family,” he said. “I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism.”

This story was updated at 3:03 p.m. June 22 to include details about wind speed at the time of the incident. It was originally posted at 2:35 p.m. June 22.

