17 Minnesota DNR firefighters headed to fight Manitoba wildfires

GRAND RAPIDS — Minnesota firefighters are headed north to help battle Canadian wildfires.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced 17 wildland firefighters from the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids were headed to Manitoba, Canada, after a mutual aid request from “our neighbors in the north.”

“We have a strong partnership and will continue to do everything we can to share resources and contain the Canadian wildfire,” Walz said in a news release.

In a video update, Leanne Langeberg, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources, said the crew will go to “a very remote area in northern Manitoba helping to support some of those remote communities that are threatened by wildfires.”

The crew will be focused on cutting down trees and vegetation to create “a fire containment line” to disrupt the path of the fire.

“Their work as a crew will be focused on the groundwork to hold the fire in place,” Langeberg said.

As of Sunday, 68 fires were burning throughout Manitoba, according to a fire situation report by the province’s Department of Natural Resource and Northern Development.

Wildfires are burning throughout Canada, causing poor air quality throughout the U.S., especially in the Midwest and along the East Coast .

The DNR firefighters were deployed after a mutual aid request through the Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact, a partnership among states and provinces including Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Manitoba and Ontario.

The DNR last sent firefighters to Canada in 2019, Langeberg said.

Minnesota used the compact for additional resources during the 2021 wildfire season, which saw multiple large fires in and around the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and Superior National Forest. The compact provided engines, aircraft and firefighters to Minnesota, according to a news release from Walz’s office.

“Canada is experiencing a historic fire season this year and I’m proud that our DNR wildland firefighters are ready to protect life and property in Minnesota and beyond, whenever the call comes in,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in the release. “The Minnesota DNR’s partnership with Canada and with our neighboring states ensures we can quickly and efficiently share resources to respond to wildfires throughout the region.”

Officials said that before Minnesota resources are provided to another state or province, the DNR ensures that local needs are met first.

The fire danger throughout Northeastern Minnesota has improved considerably in the last 10 days, thanks to a period of rain after a dry spring put the region into a drought.

Burn bans were lifted Monday and fire danger in the region is considered low as of Tuesday, according to the DNR.