10 most read News Tribune stories in 2022
Stories about crime, weather and fishing topped the charts on duluthnewstribune.com this year.
Duluth's deadliest homicide. A fatal plane crash in Hermantown. Local election results.
These are some of the topics that intrigued News Tribune readers the most in 2022. Below you will find links to our top 10 stories from this year, ranked in order beginning with the most read.
Chances are, you didn't miss any of these. But even so, it's worth taking a look back.
According to police, Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad shot four family members, a dog, and then himself.
LeRoy Chiovitte’s fish will be permanently displayed at the Chik-Wauk Museum on Saganaga Lake.
The plane took out much of the second floor of the home at 5154 Arrowhead Road.
A Gilbert man now has half-dozen convictions for natural resource crimes.
Duluth police arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon after obtaining information that an individual had access to weapons.
Investigators used wiretaps, intercepted packages and recovered a machine gun conversion kit during the execution of more than 50 search warrants, resulting in the seizure of roughly $1 million worth of drugs.
The Great Lakes Fleet of lake freighters features nine vessels, including the Arthur M. Anderson and three 1,000-footers.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Northland, which will see prolonged snowfall accumulations for about 48 hours, and wind chill advisories through the week.
David Rokser battled the fish for more than 2.5 hours before beaching it on the rocks.
Also in today’s episode, how road salt can damage lakes and ecosystems.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
Joe Mann combined his passions for a varied career path that left its mark on public television and historical organizations.
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild through the week and into the new year.