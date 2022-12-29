99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

10 most read News Tribune stories in 2022

Stories about crime, weather and fishing topped the charts on duluthnewstribune.com this year.

A portion of an airplane after a crash
A portion of a Cessna 172 airplane lies near a detached garage at the Hoffman residence on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road in Hermantown as seen from a neighbor's yard Oct. 2. The plane crashed into the home late Oct. 1. All three individuals in the Cessna 172 died.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Duluth's deadliest homicide. A fatal plane crash in Hermantown. Local election results.

These are some of the topics that intrigued News Tribune readers the most in 2022. Below you will find links to our top 10 stories from this year, ranked in order beginning with the most read.

Chances are, you didn't miss any of these. But even so, it's worth taking a look back.

Details emerge about a murder suicide leaving five people and the family dog dead in the East Hillside neighborhood of Duluth.
Local
Duluth police confirm murder-suicide in East Hillside
According to police, Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad shot four family members, a dog, and then himself.
April 21, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Brady Slater
State record walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's state-record walleye is going home
LeRoy Chiovitte’s fish will be permanently displayed at the Chik-Wauk Museum on Saganaga Lake.
February 25, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Part of an airplane after it crashed into a home
Local
Authorities name victims in fatal Hermantown plane crash
The plane took out much of the second floor of the home at 5154 Arrowhead Road.
October 02, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Conservation officer Shane Zavodnik with 59 walleyes, along with northern pike and salmon, confiscated from man's freezer
Exclusive
Northland Outdoors
Iron Range poacher pays $4,845 for 53 walleyes over limit
A Gilbert man now has half-dozen convictions for natural resource crimes.
March 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Five deceased people and a deceased dog found in East Hillside home in Duluth.
Local
5 people found dead in East Hillside home
Duluth police arrived on the scene Wednesday afternoon after obtaining information that an individual had access to weapons.
April 20, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
Drug arrests.jpg
Local
12 charged in Northland drug trafficking ring
Investigators used wiretaps, intercepted packages and recovered a machine gun conversion kit during the execution of more than 50 search warrants, resulting in the seizure of roughly $1 million worth of drugs.
December 06, 2022 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
The 767-foot-long Arthur M. Anderson has been docked at CN Dock 6 since January 2017. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
Canadian owner puts Duluth's Great Lakes Fleet up for sale
The Great Lakes Fleet of lake freighters features nine vessels, including the Arthur M. Anderson and three 1,000-footers.
February 26, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Brady Slater
A hand reaching into a basket containing red stickers that read "I voted"
Local
2022 general election results
Follow along with major races in the Northland
November 09, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Map shows snowfall total predictions
Weather
Incoming winter storm could bring up to 18" of snow to the Northland
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Northland, which will see prolonged snowfall accumulations for about 48 hours, and wind chill advisories through the week.
February 20, 2022 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune
David Rokser's fishing kayak and 63-inch Alaskan halibut
Northland Outdoors
Duluth native catches huge Alaska halibut while fishing from kayak
David Rokser battled the fish for more than 2.5 hours before beaching it on the rocks.
August 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Related Topics: DULUTH
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
DuluthMinute_Podcast22-LIBSYN-SP-MPECU.jpg
Local
Listen: Iron Range murder conviction reversed
Also in today’s episode, how road salt can damage lakes and ecosystems.
December 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: Proposed Duluth phone rate $3.50 a month in 1922
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
December 29, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
100920.n.st.Emmy1.jpg
Local
Broadcaster, historian leaves legacy in the Twin Ports
Joe Mann combined his passions for a varied career path that left its mark on public television and historical organizations.
December 28, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Waves splash against ice covered rocky shore.
Local
Video and photos: Lake Superior waves splash against snow-covered Stoney Point
Temperatures are forecast to remain mild through the week and into the new year.
December 28, 2022 04:16 PM
 · 
By  Wyatt Buckner