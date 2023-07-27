Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, July 27

1 person injured, 3 cats killed in Duluth fire

Eleven residents of the Endion neighborhood building are displaced.

Fire truck
Contributed / Shutterstock, Inc.
Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Today at 11:02 AM

DULUTH — An early morning fire Thursday in the Endion neighborhood injured one person, killed three cats and left 11 residents displaced.

At about 4:30 a.m., the Duluth Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 1701 E. First St. — a three-floor, seven-unit, multi-family house.

Upon arrival, firefighters found "heavy smoke coming from two floors" and said "one resident suffered a minor burn," according to a news release from the department Thursday. The other 10 residents were uninjured.

The department said the American Red Cross is helping all 11 displaced residents connect to resources.

Three cats found on the scene died in the fire, and a fourth cat is expected to survive, the department said.

"The Duluth Fire Department did everything to save these cats by giving them air," Ian Johnson, who watched the fire and response, told the News Tribune.

The department applied pet oxygen masks to the cats as part of its lifesaving measures.

“Thanks in part to properly working fire alarms in this building, all eleven residents in this complex were able to act swiftly, call 911, and escape with no loss of human life,” Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said in the news release.

The department estimated the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the building and its contents.

The fire is under investigation.

This story was updated at 11:02 a.m. July 27 with a quote from Ian Johnson and a detail about using pet oxygen masks from the Duluth Fire Department. It was originally posted at 9:41 a.m. July 27.

Jimmy Lovrien
By Jimmy Lovrien
Jimmy Lovrien covers energy, mining and the 8th Congressional District for the Duluth News Tribune. He can be reached at jlovrien@duluthnews.com or 218-723-5332.
