1 hospitalized in Duluth police shooting

DULUTH — A man was transported to a hospital after at least one officer fired shots Friday afternoon in the city's Endion neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 1500 block of East Third Street around 2:20 p.m., according to a brief statement from the Duluth Police Department. The severity of the man's injuries, the number of officers involved and the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police said there is no ongoing danger. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to the take over the investigation, as is standard in deadly force incidents.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Duluth Police Department officers investigate near the site of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth on Friday. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune