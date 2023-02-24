99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, February 24

News Local

1 hospitalized in Duluth police shooting

Few details were immediately available.

PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Duluth Police Department officers investigate near the site of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth on Friday.
Joe Bowen / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
February 24, 2023 03:18 PM

DULUTH — A man was transported to a hospital after at least one officer fired shots Friday afternoon in the city's Endion neighborhood.

The incident occurred on the 1500 block of East Third Street around 2:20 p.m., according to a brief statement from the Duluth Police Department. The severity of the man's injuries, the number of officers involved and the events leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

Police said there is no ongoing danger. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to the take over the investigation, as is standard in deadly force incidents.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

IMG_6476.jpg
Duluth Police Department officers investigate near the site of an officer-involved shooting in Duluth on Friday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Tom Olsen
By Tom Olsen
Tom Olsen has covered crime and courts for the Duluth News Tribune since 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and a lifelong resident of the city. Readers can contact Olsen at 218-723-5333 or tolsen@duluthnews.com.
