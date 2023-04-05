Journalists on the job: Daily work habits, what motivates them, and more

Anyone can produce journalism, but does that make anyone a journalist?

The American Press Institute explains that taking a cellphone photo or creating a news blog "does not by itself produce a journalistic product."

"The journalist places the public good above all else and uses certain methods — the foundation of which is a discipline of verification — to gather and assess what he or she finds," API says.

As part of Forum Communications' " Trust Week " series, we hear from some of our journalists about their backgrounds and training, what motivates them, and the stories they'll never forget.

Molly Castle Work

Investigative reporter, Post Bulletin (Rochester, Minn.)

Time employed there: since March 2022

Years as journalist: 1 year

Education: Bachelor of Arts in English, Carleton College; Master of Journalism, University of Maryland. I worked for six years in education and marketing before grad school.

What do you do?

I produce quick accountability stories, explainers and longer-term investigations that focus on Rochester and Greater Minnesota. I pitch story ideas, cultivate and interview sources, file data practices requests, analyze data, write stories and design graphics.

How do you start your work day?

Lots of tea while I check emails and make a to-do list.

What energizes you throughout the day?

Walking and sunlight. I try to go on a walk every day. It's also a nice excuse to call a friend or listen to a podcast.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

It changes a lot depending on where I'm at in a story. Some days I'm sending emails all day trying to set up interviews with sources. Other days I'm doing research or writing. My favorite days are when I am working on an investigation and it's all starting to come together. That's really exciting.

What motivates you as a journalist?

Bringing about change and finding hidden stories.

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

I've been reporting on Mayo Clinic's financial assistance program for several months. It's brought about lots of change, which is really exciting. Minnesota lawmakers proposed legislation to make charity care more accessible and Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking into Mayo’s billing and collection practices. I've also heard locally that hospitals have been getting more requests for charity care than ever before. It's awesome to know that my reporting made a difference.

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

My third story on Mayo Clinic is the story I'm most proud of. I discovered that Mayo was suing patients for unpaid medical bills , and through my reporting I found that most of the patients sued could have qualified for financial assistance, but didn't know that was an option. I used lots of classic reporting techniques: I called more than 100 patients using court records and talked with 20 patients sued by Mayo.

This doesn't always happen as a reporter, but this was one of those stories where I knew pretty early on that I was on to something big. That proved to be true. This is the story that prompted the most change.

Alex Derosier

Minnesota Capitol correspondent, Forum News Service

Time employed there: I started working for the company-wide news service in late 2021 and moved into my current full-time Capitol reporter role in September 2022.

Years as journalist: 6

Education: Bachelor of Arts in political science, University of Wisconsin-Superior; Master of Arts in journalism, University of Missouri. I got my introduction to journalism working in college radio at UWS. As a graduate journalism student at the University of Missouri, I got excellent training in open records and data journalism from the nonprofit Investigative Reporters and Editors. My first taste of legislative reporting was at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, and I've loved the state government beat ever since.

What do you do?

I write about Minnesota politics and government for newspapers across the state. My goal is to cover the biggest stories out of the Capitol with context, fairness and how elected officials' decisions will affect people across Minnesota.

How do you start your work day?

I typically plan out my day the evening before by checking the legislative calendar to see what lawmakers have on the agenda. Once that's set I follow the plan and adapt as the gods of news inevitably throw a wrench into things. Especially during the legislative session, the shape of my day often depends on what business is before lawmakers and the governor.

What energizes you throughout the day?

Lethally potent cold brew coffee, proper hydration, and drum and bass music. I run best at high RPMs.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

There's no typical day, but I'm often covering committee hearings, attending press conferences, and researching issues before the Legislature.

You have so many conversations with sources, spokespeople and even other journalists that are part of the day-to-day routine of vetting information and finding out what's going on. I didn't appreciate that before I got into the biz. You'd be surprised how much work can go into earning even simple facts sometimes.

With Democrats in control of both the Legislature and the governor's office for the first time in about a decade, this session has been quite fast-paced.

Often, I'm just trying to keep up with the big issues like abortion, a new clean energy mandate, and how the state will spend the record $17.5 billion surplus.

What motivates you as a journalist?

You won't hear the caped-crusader martyr for democracy stuff from me. I like to think my motivations are simple: I want to learn about cool or important stuff and explain it to others the best I can. It just happens that doing so fulfills a vital public service that helps us preserve a free society.

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

One of the most rewarding things to me as a journalist is interacting with readers about any questions or concerns they might have about a story. I think it's really important to engage with readers in an open dialogue, especially when it comes to perceptions of bias. While I can't always respond to messages immediately, I'm happy to explain things like why we use certain words or phrasing to describe an issue.

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

The 2022 Minnesota GOP candidate endorsement convention in Rochester may not end up being the biggest story I've ever covered, but getting thrown into a convention center full of more than a thousand very loud and opinionated Republican delegates was a fascinating experience as a reporter somewhat new to our state's politics beat.

As the nomination process for governor dragged on for a dozen rounds of voting, emotions ran high and campaigns hurled accusations at one another of deception and weakness on core GOP issues like gun rights. People got fired up!

The process is messy, but it’s a lot of fun to follow. It gives you a lot of insight into how the tone and priorities of a party are shaped by a core group of dedicated activists — many of whom I spoke with at bars and restaurants off convention hours. There are so many stories that you can't always tell when you're trying to capture the big picture on deadline, but they shape coverage and I hope to eventually to tell them all.

Stephanie Dickrell

Reporter, St. Cloud Live

Stephanie Dickrell.

Time employed there: 2 months

Years as journalist: 16

Education: Bachelor of Arts in journalism, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

What do you do?

Tell stories about central Minnesota and the St. Cloud area that inform, entertain and explain our world, to foster curiosity, understanding and empathy for each other and strengthen our community.

How do you start your work day?

On good days, by interviewing someone, going somewhere to report on something or writing something. On normal days, by checking emails, checking out the news of the day, checking in with co-workers to see what's happening.

What energizes you throughout the day?

Music, podcasts, cuddles with my cat, walking, going outside to take a breath.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

On a typical work day, I am gathering story ideas from many, many sources, scheduling interviews with people, doing research online to prepare for interviews, interviewing people, transcribing my notes, writing stories, taking photos, editing videos, creating infographics or other online media to better tell stories, talking with my co-workers and consuming news from other places.

What motivates you as a journalist?

The idea of helping to tell someone's story or magnifying it in a way that inspires other people to take action to make the world better, or makes people feel less alone or simply makes me people smile.

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

I feel best when I'm able to make a source comfortable enough to be vulnerable with me and tell their sometimes really heartbreaking stories, and then when I'm able to share that story in a way that touches other people, and in a way that the source feels seen, heard and respected. The best days are when I get emails or calls saying, "Thank you for sharing my story," "Thank you for addressing this issue" and "How can I help?"

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

Pretty much any story where people are sharing about the most difficult parts of their lives. I feel very honored that they would choose to share with me. Early on in my career, a police officer was killed in the line of duty in our area, and I ended up staying in touch with his family and friends, interviewing his parents, siblings and wife, and witnessing the impact on his kids. I still think about the family and wish that I could have gotten to know the officer in life.

Trisha Taurinskas

Enterprise crime reporter, Forum News Service’s The Vault

Trisha Taurinskas. Contributed / Trisha Taurinskas

Time employed there: More than a year, although I did take three months off for maternity leave.

Years as journalist: 10+

Education: Major in political science, minor in journalism, University of Wisconsin-Superior. I also interned at Wisconsin Public Radio as a reporter/producer under the late Mike Simonson.

What do you do?

I cover stories related to unsolved crime, missing persons and cold cases in Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. I'm also the host of “The Vault” podcast.

How do you start your work day?

I make myself a pot of coffee and head to my home office, which also serves as a production studio. After checking emails and “The Vault” Facebook group, I get to work writing or recording.

What energizes you throughout the day?

Coffee and running. I have a treadmill in my office, which I utilize daily during the cold months. While running, I listen to true crime investigative podcasts (on earbuds) and take note of the little details, like the use of natural sounds and music.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

That's a tough one! Some days are strictly podcast production days, while others are reserved for writing and combing through investigate documents (police reports, court documents, etc.).

What motivates you as a journalist?

Truth and accountability. Particularly now, with the rise of misinformation and political tribalism, true journalism is critical to a functioning democracy (on a local, regional and national level).

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

My recent series on the death of Refugio Rodriguez , who was found dead on a walking path in rural Minnesota, resulted in the case being reviewed by the BCA. Rodriguez's death had been deemed a suicide, and the case was closed. I obtained the police report and discovered a flawed investigation. Learning the BCA would review the case, because of our reporting, was a moment I'll never forget. It was an example of journalism holding law enforcement accountable.

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

In July 2012, I covered the Occupy National Gathering in Philadelphia alongside former White House photographer Mannie Garcia. The event took place hot on the heels of the Occupy Wall Street events of 2011. Together, we immersed ourselves in the events of the weekend and were able to cover fascinating individuals and examine the structure of the movement itself. We also were front and center for disputes between protesters and law enforcement, and often found ourselves in the crosshairs. I returned to my hotel every night with sore feet and sweat-drenched clothing to file my stories.

Wendy Reuer

West Fargo reporter/community editor, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead

Wendy Reuer.

Time employed there: 12

Years as journalist: 18

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, liberal arts in human resources, University of Minnesota, Morris. I am attending law school (in my second semester of my first year) at Mitchell Hamline School of Law. I am working full time and attending law school part time.

What do you do?

I cover all things West Fargo for The Forum. I report on West Fargo City Commission, West Fargo School Board, West Fargo Parks and most importantly, West Fargoans themselves.

How do you start your work day?

With A LOT of coffee. Usually Caribou.

What energizes you throughout the day?

I've added a desk treadmill to my home and I actually need to use it more but that definitely gets me going along with a little MPR and music.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

I rarely have a typical day. At any time and day, we can get a tip or some event that will happen and I've got breaking news to head to. Mondays are perhaps the only routine day of the week for me, as I start a little later in the mornings, sort through my week ahead and end with either a city meeting or a school board meeting. Their schedules rotate so every week I have one meeting on Monday night to cover or the other.

What motivates you as a journalist?

Helping others tell their story, giving those who aren't always heard, a voice. Seeing fairness in government and justice for the little guy.

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

I'm proud of the relationships I've built up with sources in the community of West Fargo. It's allowed me to gather trust that I'll be fair even in difficult times and it's helped me get the scoop on our competitors a number of times.

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

In 2015, North Dakota Teacher of the Year Aaron Knodel was put on leave and eventually charged for allegedly having an affair with one of his high school teachers. I broke the story from the time he was still on leave through the trial, which ended in the weirdest way, with a juror having a breakdown during deliberations. His and his accuser's story was eventually put in a book and was supposed to become a streaming series. The author met with me later and I'm in the book as well.

It was about a year and a half with the one story consuming my life as it was all anyone wanted to discuss. But, Knodel ended up telling me I had been fair and accurate. And I felt like it had been good writing.

Dan Williamson

Digital producer, Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson

Time employed there: almost 2 years

Years as journalist: 21

Education: Bachelor of Science in mass communications/broadcast journalism, speech communications minor

What do you do?

I tell stories by creating and cultivating visual (video, photos) and audio content for online, social media and print.

How do you start your work day?

I begin by checking messages (email, Slack, etc). If I have an assignment, I plan accordingly. I monitor our Instagram site, posting and scheduling fresh content. I spend time filming and editing videos, recording and editing podcasts and taking and processing photos.

What energizes you throughout the day?

Caffeine is helpful. Depending on the situation, light music or talk radio in the background is nice for focusing.

Describe a "typical" work day for you.

Rarely is there a "typical" day, but every day involves some sort of content editing and likely some sort of content creation/cultivation.

What motivates you as a journalist?

I like playing a role in telling other people's stories and sharing stories that impact people. It's an honor and privilege to be part of that process. I also know the importance of having a free press, seeking truth, being unbiased and keeping the community informed.

Describe a "win" you're proud of as a journalist.

A recent one, sadly, came during an unfortunate situation where a plane crashed into a home in Hermantown , killing the three people on board. The residents of the home were lucky to be OK. While covering it, I approached one of the homeowners and politely asked if he'd be willing to speak on-camera for an interview. It would have been understandable if he declined or would have simply preferred to answer questions off-camera. But, he was kind enough to take a few minutes to answer questions in front of a camera. It was a good visual and audio element to have to go along with our print coverage.

Describe a story you worked on that you'll never forget.

Recently, I spent some time with Jonah Plys , who is a young man with special needs that is part of the coaching staff for the University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team. He's had to overcome many challenges, but his personality, energy and positive outlook on life was so refreshing and inspiring. I'll never forget him or forget working on a video that helped tell his story.

