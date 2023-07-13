Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
How Marilyn from Moorhead won a $500 gift card

She took advantage of a win-win scenario and ended up winning the prize. So…would that be a win-win-win? Regardless, you could be the next big winner.

Auto renew gift card winner announcement.
By Kris Hauge
Today at 2:07 PM

Each quarter, Forum Communications offers the chance for subscribers to enter a drawing for a $500 Visa gift card. Entering is easy. It also happens to add a nice bit of convenience to your life. And it’s an easy way to stay informed on what’s going on in your community, too.

How does it work? Simple. When a subscriber updates their account to enroll in Auto Renew, their name automatically goes into the quarterly drawing. It’s that easy.

Marilyn from Moorhead, Minn., is our latest winner. A long-time supporter of local journalism, Marilyn recently enrolled in Auto Renew which entered her into the drawing and she won $500!

Auto Renew is a feature available to all news subscribers. It puts your subscription on auto-pilot, eliminating the need to keep track of renewal dates and invoices and most importantly keeps your access to local news uninterrupted. It’s free to sign up, and you can cancel at any time.

Interested in the convenience of Auto Renew? Simply sign in to your account and click “Manage Your Subscriptions.” Or, let us walk you through it – call 1-800-456-8080 or email us at memberservices@duluthnewstribune.com.

By Kris Hauge
