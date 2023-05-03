Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Honoring World Press Freedom Day

Today, in honor of World Press Freedom Day, Forum Communications has taken down the paywall across our entire news network to encourage everyone in the communities we serve to experience the value of trusted local news.

World Press Freedom Day 2023
By Forum staff
Today at 11:00 AM

Today is World Press Freedom Day, an annual observance that celebrates the fundamental principles of a free and independent press, while paying tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the name of reporting truth.

For us, it’s a day of overwhelming gratitude that we live and work in a community that supports our work. It’s a day to thank our subscribers, who actively uphold our rights to free speech and an independent press. And it’s a day to encourage all of our readers to experience the value of local news.

24 hours of unlimited local news

To honor World Press Freedom Day, we’ve taken down our paywall, allowing everyone unlimited access.

We invite you to explore today’s local news and see the many ways in which we work to keep you informed and connected. And if you like what you see, consider supporting us with a subscription – new subscribers can sign up for a six-month trial for only $2 .

ADVERTISEMENT

Why press freedom matters

A free and independent press is a cornerstone of any democratic society, serving as a guardian of public interest and a watchdog of elected officials. A free press enables citizens to access accurate, reliable and up-to-date information so they can make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in public affairs.

Together, we work with you to uphold the balance of our country’s democracy. We report accurate, unbiased news that empowers you to hold your leaders accountable and actively take part in the democratic process. And by removing the paywall today, we hope to encourage more individuals in our community to read the news and recognize the role journalists play in keeping us aware of what’s happening around us.

Today, let us recognize the work done by journalists near and far who’ve devoted their lives to truth. And together, may we ensure that the voice of truth is never silenced.

By Forum staff
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
