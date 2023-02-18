99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Home destroyed by fire in Northern St. Louis County

While the two-story home was a total loss, it was unoccupied.

Smothering fire
This unoccupied structure in Beatty Township was a total loss in Friday evening's fire.
Contributed / St. Louis County Sheriff's Office
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 08:52 PM

BEATTY TOWNSHIP — An unoccupied two-story home was declared a total loss after a structure fire on Friday in Northern St. Louis County.

Around 4:50 p.m., local first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the 8700 block of Raps Road, north of Cook, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived on scene, they discovered the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The home was not occupied at the time and is considered a total loss. The incident remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

By Staff reports
