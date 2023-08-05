Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Basement fire damages estimated at $80,000

The Duluth Fire Department reported that nobody was injured in the Saturday morning fire.

By Staff reports
Today at 2:37 PM

DULUTH —The Duluth Fire Department estimated $80,000 in damage was done during a house fire at 128 E. Locust St. on Saturday morning.

According to a media release, the caller said they could see flames coming from the basement.

Crews arrived to find the homeowner and his pet cat were outside, uninjured, and a large fire was coming from the front basement window. The fire was quickly knocked down.

A search of the residence was made and the house was checked for fire extension. The fire was contained to the basement level.

Fire companies from Miller Hill, Downtown and University of Minnesota Duluth fire stations responded to the call. Duluth Police and Minnesota State Patrol also assisted on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Staff reports
