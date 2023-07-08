Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
9th Annual Bike Duluth Festival is underway at Spirit Mountain

Festival and children activities are free during this family-friendly event from July 7-9.

Bike Duluth Festival 2021
Oliver Shaw of Duluth prepares to take flight off of a jump on the Pump Track at Spirit Mountain during the 2021 Bike Duluth Festival. The 2023 event is set for July 7-9.
Dan Williamson / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 9:06 PM

DULUTH — The Bike Duluth Festival is underway at Spirit Mountain Recreation area this weekend, July 7-9.

The festival is organized and sponsored by Duluth Harbortown Rotary, and presented by Kraus-Anderson Construction and AimClear, with profits supporting local nonprofits and trail systems. It spotlights the city as one of six places to have earned Gold Level biking status worldwide for its trails fit for riders of multiple skill levels.

The event kicked off Friday with a bit of entertainment for spectators during the Chainless Downhill race and costume contest, and the Adult Strider Races.

On Saturday, registration is open from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Avenue Chalet, and from 7 a.m.-noon on Sunday. Day-of registration is available at an increased rate.

The opening ceremony on Saturday is at 8 a.m., followed by the Partial Exposure and Northern Exposure races at 8:30 a.m., the Intermediate and Advanced enduro races at 9 a.m., Youth Downhill at 1 p.m., and the Short Track Cross Country at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's races include the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series Cross Country, Beginner Enduro at 8:30 a.m., and Advanced Downhill at 12 p.m.

All racers must complete registration and sign waivers.

Festival and children activities are free during this family-friendly event.

The kids' Strider and downhill races and activities run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Other children's activities include an obstacle course, bike games, bike and helmet decorating, parade and more. Participants may bring their own helmets, bikes and striders or borrow equipment on-site.

The fire department water truck will be available for sprays, too.

The Vendor Village and Demo Town from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. will feature booths with new gear and products, free bike demonstrations, as well as food and beverages from Spirit Mountain.

Raffle tickets are available for $20 for the chance to win a Santa Cruz 5010 5 C MX 23 LG Red GX AXS valued at over $8,000 (first place), or cash prizes of $1,000 (second place) or $500 (third place). Raffle winners will be drawn on Saturday, July 8 at 5 p.m. and do not need to be present.

A silent auction will be held in the Grand Avenue Chalet with items from sponsors and local businesses.

Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
