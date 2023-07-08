10-year-old girl critically injured in Lake County collision

TWO HARBORS — A 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 61, just south of Two Harbors in Lake County on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the incident occurred at 3:19 p.m. when the 2016 Honda Pilot SUV driven by Manuel J. Jimbo, 44, of Minneapolis, was rear-ended by the 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by David L. Hooey, 77, of Duluth.

The report states the Honda was slowing down for a separate crash on the right-hand shoulder when it was struck from behind by the Chrysler.

Passengers of the Honda included Balle G. Jimbo, 10; Liam G. Jimbo, 7; and Sandra E. Paredes Avila, 35, all of Minneapolis. Balle Jimbo was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries. None of the other people in either car were injured.

All parties involved in the crash were reported to be wearing seat belts, and no alcohol was involved.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.