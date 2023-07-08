Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

10-year-old girl critically injured in Lake County collision

The incident happened on Highway 61, just south of Two Harbors.

Crash Report FSA
Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Today at 10:03 PM

TWO HARBORS — A 10-year-old girl was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 61, just south of Two Harbors in Lake County on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the incident occurred at 3:19 p.m. when the 2016 Honda Pilot SUV driven by Manuel J. Jimbo, 44, of Minneapolis, was rear-ended by the 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by David L. Hooey, 77, of Duluth.

The report states the Honda was slowing down for a separate crash on the right-hand shoulder when it was struck from behind by the Chrysler.

Passengers of the Honda included Balle G. Jimbo, 10; Liam G. Jimbo, 7; and Sandra E. Paredes Avila, 35, all of Minneapolis. Balle Jimbo was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries. None of the other people in either car were injured.

All parties involved in the crash were reported to be wearing seat belts, and no alcohol was involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

READ MORE

Brielle Bredsten
By Brielle Bredsten
Brielle Bredsten is the business reporter for the Duluth News Tribune.

She earned a bachelor's degree in Professional Writing & Technical Communication, with minors in Advertising and Creative Writing from Metropolitan State University, in addition to a two-year professional paid internship as reporter/editor of the student newspaper.

She is an award-winning professional writer, photographer and editor based in rural Minnesota. Over the past decade, Brielle Bredsten has contributed more than 1,000 articles, feature stories, non-profit press-releases, photographs and columns. Her work has been published in several community newspapers.

Send her story tips, feedback or just say hi at bbredsten@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Bees!.jpg
News
Honey bee losses continue to plague beekeepers
Jun 26
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
062423.N.DR.NOEM.jfif
South Dakota
Noem announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ nationwide ad campaign
Jun 23
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Spectators watching Trampled By Turtles performing
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Trampled By Turtles at Bayfront Festival Park
4d ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
ambulance.jpg
Local
Motorcyclist killed in Rice Lake Road collision
23h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kambrey Pollin, of Carlton, screams Wednesday while riding the Dragon Wagon at the South St. Louis County Fair in Proctor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Arts and Entertainment
South St. Louis County Fair features rides, bulls, barrels this weekend
8h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Police: Iron Range man who died in freezer was hiding from cops
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen