Meghan Morrow - Age: 39, Business Owner

Meghan Morrow Courtesy of Meghan Morrow

What do you do professionally?

I asked the children in my care what they think I do. They responded by saying ‘You are a teacher, book reader, bike fixer, gardener, bus driver, cleaner-upper, moon lover, fire maker and a caretaker.’ As the founder and lead guide at Secret Forest Playschool, I describe my role as someone who has the honor and privilege to witness the magic of a protected childhood. I created Secret Forest Playschool, a nature preschool for 3- to 5-year-olds, in 2012. My mission is to build a community with children and their families that instills a lifelong love for play, a strong sense of self and a growing relationship with the natural world. It is a big responsibility, but one that I find so rewarding.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I am part of the Duluth Nature Play Collaborate along with some of Duluth’s most committed teachers and care providers. Together we strive to educate, inspire, connect and advocate for nature play for all children in Duluth, Minnesota. Beyond that, I am not currently serving in any organizations and or on any committees, but l recognize the value of being part of my community. This includes simply picking up trash at the beach on Park Point, offering to hold the door open for the person behind me or greeting a stranger on the street with a smile. I have enjoyed the annual “Warm The City” event (put on by Yarn Harbor), preparing dinner for a meal train, or volunteering at a benefit. Little things can make a difference, I strive to be part of that difference.

Meghan Morrow Courtesy of Meghan Morrow

What is important to you?

Peace. Community. Connection. Nature. Learning. Growing. Advocacy. Accessibility.

In recent years, I have been able to take my degree as a sign language interpreter and integrate it with my passion as a nature preschool guide. Currently, Secret Forest Playschool enrolls five children who are deaf or hard of hearing and several other children who are receiving supportive services ranging from occupational therapy, to physical therapy and speech therapy from amazing district and community professionals. At Secret Forest Playschool we welcome and represent children and families from diverse racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, cultural backgrounds, including those who have a disability. Our goal is to become an integrated community where everyone feels loved, safe and happy — this is our definition of peace.

How do you spend your free time?

Between being a mom and running a business, I feel like much of my time is usually spoken for, but when I get a bit of time to pause I like going on hikes, hanging out with sled dogs, taking a nap or enjoying a cold scoop of maple pecan ice cream from Love Creamery.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

I love Duluth. I didn’t grow up here, but this is home. I often say aloud in disbelief and gratitude that ‘I get to live here!’ I love having access to outdoor recreation year-round without the commitment of driving a long distance. Our family can routinely be found playing or exploring at Chester Bowl, Ely’s Peak, Hawk’s Ridge, the shores of Lake Superior, Snowflake Nordic Ski Center or enjoying the Superior Hiking Trail. We take pleasure in supporting some of our favorite local businesses including: Bulldog Pizza, Great Lakes Gear Exchange, Corktown Deli, Trail Fitters, and Sir Benedict's Tavern (notice the common theme is food and fun).

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

The advice I would share with up-and-coming professionals is to be vulnerable. Bigger isn’t always better. Less is often more. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.

Favorite moment in life?

One moment in my 39 years of life. … It is hard to pick just one, but running the 2012 Boston Marathon as a qualified runner with Team Hoyt comes to mind. Training along the shore of Lake Superior in the cold winter months and early spring and getting to the starting line alongside Dick and Rick Hoyt was incredible. To be representing the Hoyt Foundation along with a team of athletes who aspire to build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people through inclusion in all facets of daily life was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Each step of the 26.2 miles in grueling hot temperatures caused many participants to drop out of the race that year. Not wanting to give up or give in, I reminded myself ‘Yes, you can!’ Crossing the finish line on Boylston Street and being greeted by my then-2-year-old son, my husband and my parents made the whole journey extra special.

Who has inspired you?

My motivation comes from the many people in my life who have inspired me. My grandparents, Blair and Joanne Woolsey, were adventure seekers. My parents, Jeff and Kirstin Schmidt, raised me on a hobby farm where I had a childhood that was wild and free. My teachers and coaches, Mr. Robertson and Mr. Jensch, showed me that hard work pays off. The directors of the camp who shaped me, Tom and Mimi Fogarty, who opened my world to diversity and are examples of dedicated leaders. My aunt, Pam Bateman, taught me the power of the dream. My husband, Cody Morrow, encouraged me to take a risk. My friends supported me. This community embraced me. However, what inspires me daily are the children and families that I work with. Over the past decade they are the ones who have believed in me, and they have allowed me to pursue my passion.

Anything else you want to add?

Secret Forest Playschool wants to acknowledge that we gather on the traditional land of the Ojibwe people and other Indigenous nations. We honor with gratitude the land itself and those who have stewarded it throughout the generations. Secret Forest Playschool is committed to continually educating ourselves and our community concerning the Indigenous peoples of our region and nation as we learn, grow and play on this sacred land. Miigwech/thank you to the Eastridge Community Church for allowing us to call the Secret Forest Playschool home.

From one of the nominators:

“Meghan is exceptional in so many ways. She is multi-talented, a gifted early childhood educator, an advocate for children, families, culture, community, respecting and protecting our environment. I am regularly awed and touched by the goodness I see happening for children because of Meghan Morrow and her Secret Forest Playschool.”

― Amanda Brosell