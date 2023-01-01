Mallory Cummings - Age: 39, St. Luke’s Maternal Child Health

Mallory Cummings is a 2023 "20 Under 40" award winner. tonecoughlin.com

What do you do professionally?

I am the R.N. project manager for the Maternal Child Health service line at St. Luke’s.

How are you involved in the community? Do you volunteer with any organizations?

I volunteer with other St. Luke’s Maternal Child Health nurses by facilitating the St. Luke’s Perinatal Loss monthly support group. Holding space for all mothers and birthing people, whether their baby is alive or deceased, is crucial to reducing the stigma around miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, stillbirths and newborn death.

What is important to you?

My family and improving perinatal outcomes for all families in the Northland. By increasing birth equity through awareness, education and innovative programs, a cultural shift can show our society that a higher value needs to be placed on the lives of our mothers, birthing people and newborns.

How do you spend your free time?

My free time is spent outdoors with my family doing everything we love. We are avid hikers, enjoy BWCA trips and love winter! Yes, I said it, we love the snow, and so do our five retired sled dogs. They keep us busy, too.

Favorite things about living and working in the Northland?

My favorite part about living in Duluth is that I can walk out my front door and access the Superior Hiking Trail. My favorite part about working in Duluth is that I can look out the window and take in the beautiful views of the lake at any time.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming professionals?

Lead with an open mind and always show compassion for every person you meet because you need others. You succeed when you have the right people supporting you.

Favorite moment in life?

The day we brought our son home from the hospital.

Who has inspired you?

My inspiration comes from all the mothers and birthing people I have crossed paths with in the past 10 years. They have helped shape who I am today and the goals I am setting out to accomplish.

From the nominator:

“Mallory deserves to be awarded for her drive to make important impacts in her community. As the Maternal Child Health project manager at St. Luke’s, she is not only essential to quality improvement, but is also building bridges in our community to address important needs such as access to doula care. Mallory has played a fundamental role in our perinatal loss workgroup, which makes the most difficult situations the best they can be for families. In this work she has obtained grant funding for nurses to be trained as bereavement coordinators. Not only is she making huge impacts to quality care at St. Luke’s one project, and one family at a time, Mallory also participates on the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon board of directors. Mallory knows how to get things done and we all look forward to what she sets her mind to next!”

― Lori Swanson