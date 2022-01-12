99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
YourSports for Jan. 12, 2022

The camp was sponsored by the Northland Youth Basketball Alliance.

Your_WinbergA.jpeg
Ashley Winberg was the regional champion at the USCSA qualifiers in Marquette, Michigan on Feb. 20.
Photo by John DiGiacomo of the Placid Times
By Duluth News Tribune
January 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM

Seventy-five kids from International Falls to the Twin Cities area and in between took part in Holiday Hoops Fest.

Kids from Esko, Duluth, Superior, Solon Springs and beyond enjoyed a full day of basketball at Lincoln Park Middle School, led by Dyami Starks.

The camp was sponsored by the Northland Youth Basketball Alliance, a nonprofit group dedicated to changing lives and teaching life skills through the lens of basketball.

YourSportsBBB.jpeg
Ellie Pease, a seventh grade student at Proctor, shows off her skills.
Contributed photo

