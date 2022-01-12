YourSports for Jan. 12, 2022
Seventy-five kids from International Falls to the Twin Cities area and in between took part in Holiday Hoops Fest.
Kids from Esko, Duluth, Superior, Solon Springs and beyond enjoyed a full day of basketball at Lincoln Park Middle School, led by Dyami Starks.
The camp was sponsored by the Northland Youth Basketball Alliance, a nonprofit group dedicated to changing lives and teaching life skills through the lens of basketball.
