Waiting Children: Dennis and Makaila

Dennis, 16, is a polite and soft-spoken young man. Many people describe him as cooperative, helpful and kind. Dennis makes it a point to go out of his way to do a random act of kindness for a friend or stranger every day, whether it’s lending someone a pen or pencil in class or helping a stranger while out and about. Dennis excels in school and would like to be a meteorologist and storm chaser in the future. In his free time, he likes to play Magic: The Gathering and basketball with his peers. Dennis loves food and is always down for a trip to a buffet. (Pizza Ranch is his favorite!)

Makaila, 12, is outgoing with a big personality! Makaila enjoys making friends and having conversations with peers and adults. She has a huge heart and is very artistic and creative. Makaila enjoys being helpful around the home, especially when it comes to caring for animals, as she dreams of becoming a vet someday. She likes to stay active and loves to spend hours at the local park. In her free time, you will find Makaila working on arts and craft projects, playing with her Pop-Its collection, completing word search puzzles, or learning a new board game. She also enjoys reading, and proudly reports that she was able to read 50 books over summer break last year.

Dennis and Makaila prefer a home with pets. They will do best with caregivers who can provide structure and routine.

Following adoption, Dennis and Makaila need to maintain contact with their older sibling.