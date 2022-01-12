Waiting Child: Sean

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Meet Sean.

Sean (Submitted photo)
By News Tribune
January 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM

Sean, 15, is a charismatic, outgoing, and active teen who describes himself as a talkative guy who isn't shy. He likes remote control helicopters and cars, Legos and Star Wars. Sean enjoys playing video games, watching Netflix, hiking, and listening to music. He also enjoys being active and spending time outdoors doing things like biking, swimming, jumping on the trampoline and running. Sean's favorite class is science. Some of his favorite foods include cheese roll-ups, pizza, pizza rolls, slushies, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and plain rice with butter. Sean likes cats and dogs and would enjoy having a pet. Sean is open to living anywhere in Minnesota and to having siblings but would prefer there not be too many other children in the home. He would do best in a two-parent family who could provide him with one-on-one care and attention. Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time.

The News Tribune features a child looking for a forever home every month in the Lifestyle section. If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org , call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org .

