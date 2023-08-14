Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Waiting Child: Riley

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_RileyAug.jpg
Riley.
Contributed / MN Adopt
By Duluth News Tribune
Today at 12:00 PM

Riley, 13, likes to spend quality time telling stories and jokes. He is very knowledgeable in many topics and enjoys talking about dinosaurs, science, bugs and how things are built. Riley has a great imagination and likes putting these thoughts on paper.

He loves keeping his hands busy and has a significant interest in Legos, inventing and building things. Riley has also shown a great interest in Pokemon and Dungeon and Dragons. Riley enjoys reading and does a great job teaching others about his interests.

Riley has lots of energy and finds joy in riding his bike, going to the park, hiking, swimming, soccer, four square and downhill skiing. Riley treasures bugs and creatures and cares deeply about his bearded dragon.

He would do well in a two-parent home that can provide structure and routine. 

Only families from Minnesota and bordering states are being considered at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAIT LOGO.jpg

What To Read Next
GrowingTogether_GardenPodcast-1080x720.jpg
Lifestyle
A tour through John Lamb's garden
1d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
081223.f.ff.fieldingquestions.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Squash vines collapsing, creeping Charlie control, deadheading roses
2d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072818.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
The secret to selecting the best hydrangeas
2d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
46ad6b-20230811-a-man-stands-in-front-of-a-building-2000.jpg
Minnesota
On heels of big state construction package, another $7.4B in requests await
2h ago
 · 
By  Brian Bakst and Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Russell Habermann.png
Arts and Entertainment
Proctor resident fictionalizes real Hoghead Festival event
5h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Art in Bayfront Park.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Art in Bayfront Park and more
6h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Johnson holds the championship trophy.
Sports
Johnson joins elite company with win at Northland Invitational
15h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman