Waiting Child: Meet Timmy

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

Timmy.
By Duluth News Tribune
Today at 12:00 PM

Timmy,13, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy.

Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone, he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard.

Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic; either a one-parent or two-parent family would be fine with him. Following adoption, Timmy needs to maintain contact with his siblings.

Only families living in Minnesota are being considered at this time.

WAIT LOGO.jpg

