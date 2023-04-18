Waiting Child: Meet Timmy

Timmy,13, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy.

Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone, he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard.

Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic; either a one-parent or two-parent family would be fine with him. Following adoption, Timmy needs to maintain contact with his siblings.

Only families living in Minnesota are being considered at this time.