Waiting Child: Meet Robert
For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.
Robert, 17, is polite, well-mannered, intelligent and has a dry sense of humor. He enjoys playing video games, board games, and cards games. Robert has a great imagination, loves to tell stories, and enjoys being challenged academically.
Robert needs a nurturing family that can provide structure and stability.
Following adoption, Robert will need to maintain contact with his siblings.
