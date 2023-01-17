STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Waiting Child: Meet Robert

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_Robert.jpg
Robert.
Contributed / MNAdopt
By Duluth News Tribune
January 17, 2023 02:57 PM
Robert, 17, is polite, well-mannered, intelligent and has a dry sense of humor. He enjoys playing video games, board games, and cards games. Robert has a great imagination, loves to tell stories, and enjoys being challenged academically.

Robert needs a nurturing family that can provide structure and stability.

Following adoption, Robert will need to maintain contact with his siblings.

