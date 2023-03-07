99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Waiting Child: Meet Riley

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_Riley.jpg
Riley.
Contributed / MNAdopt
By Duluth News Tribune
March 07, 2023 03:00 PM

Riley, 12, likes to spend quality time telling stories and jokes. He is very knowledgeable in many topics and enjoys talking about dinosaurs, science, bugs and how things are built. Riley has a great imagination and likes putting these thoughts on paper. He loves keeping his hands busy and has a significant interest in Legos, inventing and building things. Riley has also shown a great interest in Pokémon and Dungeons and Dragons. 

Riley enjoys reading and does a great job teaching others about his interests. Riley has lots of energy and finds joy in riding his bike, going to the park, hiking, swimming, soccer, four square and downhill skiing. Riley treasures bugs and creatures and cares deeply about his bearded dragon.

He would do well in a two-parent home that can provide structure and routine. Only families from Minnesota and bordering states are being considered at this time.

WAIT LOGO.jpg

