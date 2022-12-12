SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
Waiting Child: Meet Onnesti

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_Onnesti .jpg
Onnesti.
Contributed / MNAdopt
By Duluth News Tribune
December 12, 2022 12:16 PM
Onnesti, 11, enjoys listening to music, dancing, telling jokes and making others laugh. She describes herself as sassy, stubborn and hilarious. Onnesti’s favorite food is pizza, tacos and anything sweet. She would do best in an active family with a structured and consistent parenting style who can support her racial identity.

Following adoption, Onnesti will need to maintain contact with her grandparents and siblings.

Only families living in Minnesota are being considered at this time.

