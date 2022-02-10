99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Waiting Child: Mason

The News Tribune features a child looking for a forever home every month in the Lifestyle section. If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_Mason.jpg
Mason
(Contributed photo)
By News Tribune
February 09, 2022 at 10:34 PM

Mason, 16, has an introverted personality and can be somewhat quiet until he gets to know you. He enjoys going to movies, playing video games, and other games such as Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons. Mason also loves shows that have to do with ghost hunting. Mason pays strict attention to his clothes as he says they represent him. Mason's favorite musician is Trippie Redd.

Mason would thrive in a structured and predictable setting where he can receive one-on-one attention. He also would do well in a rural area and would benefit from having older children in the home. Mason enjoys animals and would love to have a cat of his own.

Following adoption, Mason would need to maintain contact with his two younger siblings.

What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Lifestyle
Quick Fix: Lemony Chicken Tenders are a tangy treat
March 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau