Waiting Child: Elliston

Elliston, 16, is a talkative, outgoing, funny and brilliant teen who loves to chat and make new connections. He likes playing basketball, football, wrestling, and is even taking a boxing class at school, which he loves.

Elliston is excellent at solving Rubik's Cubes and can finish them in minutes. He is a great singer and enjoys singing along to the car radio. Elliston likes reading “anything that catches his eye,” he would say, and would like to have a good library in his area.

A family that can keep Elliston connected to his physical outlets and can continue to help him achieve his potential is a must. Elliston is open to any family composition or religious views. He would prefer to live in the Twin Cities metro area. Elliston loves horses and dogs and would love to live in a home with pets.

Following adoption, Elliston needs maintain contact with his brother and other family members.