Lifestyle

Waiting Child: Darian

For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.

WAIT_Darian.jpg
Darian.
Contributed / MNAdopt
By Duluth News Tribune
Today at 12:18 PM

Darian, 14, is talkative, outgoing, helpful and funny. He enjoys spending time outside fishing, riding dirt bike and four-wheeling. Darian likes to cook, play video games and play dodgeball. He would like to live in a rural community with a "country-style" atmosphere.

Following adoption, Darian will need to maintain contact with his siblings and birth parents.

WAIT LOGO.jpg

