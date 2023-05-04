Waiting Child: Darian
For more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, email info@mnadopt.org, call 612-861-7115 or visit mnadopt.org.
Darian, 14, is talkative, outgoing, helpful and funny. He enjoys spending time outside fishing, riding dirt bike and four-wheeling. Darian likes to cook, play video games and play dodgeball. He would like to live in a rural community with a "country-style" atmosphere.
Following adoption, Darian will need to maintain contact with his siblings and birth parents.
