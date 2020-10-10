Samuel, 16, is a teen who loves everything associated with video games -- Xbox, PlayStation and handheld games. He loves them all! He also loves to watch YouTube videos about gaming. Sam enjoys reading, does well academically and can be creative and artistic. Sam presents as somewhat quiet, but he won’t hesitate to belt out a country song that he loves. Sam would like to live on a farm where he could do chores and help take care of animals. He is caring and would benefit from being around pets. Sam needs a family with a strong positive male role model. An ideal family would be patient, nurturing, calm and low key. A family who can provide structure, clear expectations and are open to using outside services would be beneficial for him.

The News Tribune features a child looking for a forever home every month in the Lifestyle section. If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org , call 612-861-7115 or visit www.mnadopt.org .