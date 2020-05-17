Timmy, 10, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy. Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard. Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic - either a one parent or two parent family would be fine with him. It is very important to Timmy that his adoptive family supports and facilitates an ongoing relationship with his brothers.

The News Tribune features a child looking for a forever home every month in the Sunday Pursuits section. If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org, call (612) 861-7115 or visit www.mnadopt.org.