99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Waiting Child

Meet Timmy

Adopt_Timmy.jpg
Timmy
By News Tribune
May 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Timmy, 10, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy. Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard. Timmy is open to any type of family dynamic - either a one parent or two parent family would be fine with him. It is very important to Timmy that his adoptive family supports and facilitates an ongoing relationship with his brothers.

The News Tribune features a child looking for a forever home every month in the Sunday Pursuits section. If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org, call (612) 861-7115 or visit www.mnadopt.org.

What To Read Next
Rabbit injury March 25, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Will this tree recover, best potentilla type, and the importance of seed-starting mix
March 25, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
032523.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Gardeners love to label plants, but which type is best?
March 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
FOOD-QUICKFIX-MCT
Lifestyle
Quick Fix: Lemony Chicken Tenders are a tangy treat
March 22, 2023 10:48 AM
 · 
By  Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten