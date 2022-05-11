STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Vegan cooking: Tempeh adds nutty flavor, no cholesterol

plated Tempeh Spaghetti
Tempeh Spaghetti.
Contributed / Susan Alexander
Susan Alexander
By Susan Alexander
May 11, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

Tempeh is a soybean product made from whole, fermented soybeans. It is loaded with protein, dietary fiber and vitamins.

The earliest known reference to tempeh appeared in 1815 in a series of stories written on the island of Java in Indonesia, but most sources agree that tempeh has been around for hundreds of years.

Tempeh is fermented with an edible mold, like the mold found on blue cheese. The white mold holding the tempeh together is called mycelium.

Because tempeh is fermented, it has added nutrients and is easy to digest. It has has no cholesterol and has all nine of the essential amino acids the body needs for healthy bones and muscles.

Tempeh has a slight nutty taste. I like some brands of tempeh more than others, but they’re all tasty. When tempeh goes on sale, I buy a bunch and throw it in the freezer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tempeh Spaghetti

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • (1) 8-12-ounce package tempeh, boiled for 15 minutes, drained and cooled
  • (1) 24-ounce can or jar vegan spaghetti sauce
  • (1) 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • Seasonings to taste (see note below)
  • Sliced pimento-stuffed green olives (optional)

Heat canola oil in a skillet. Crumble tempeh and add to the skillet. Saute tempeh in skillet until browned. Add spaghetti sauce and seasonings. Add canned tomatoes and green olives, if using. Cook, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Serve over pasta.
Note: I buy the large cans of Hunt's Traditional (meatless) Pasta Sauce, which is often on sale for a dollar each. I spice up the sauce by adding a few dashes of Tabasco and about one teaspoon each of granulated garlic, basil, Italian seasoning and fennel. A beefless bouillon cube is a nice addition to the sauce, too.

Tempeh Tacos

plated tempeh taco
Tempeh Tacos.
Contributed / Susan Alexander

How could anything so simple be so delicious? It’s totally unnecessary to doll these tacos up with salsa or sour cream.

  • 1 package tempeh
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • ½ cup corn or potato starch
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • Pinch of cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • About ¼ cup vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 avocado, skinned, seeded and cut into chunks
  • 2 green onions, sliced, for garnish
  • Cilantro or parsley for garnish
  • Soft corn or flour tortillas

Boil the tempeh for 15 minutes. Cool the tempeh then slice about 1/4-inch thick.
Put lime juice in a bowl. Mix the potato starch with spices and place the starch mixture in another bowl. Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Dip each slice of tempeh in lime juice, then in starch mixture, then put into the skillet. Fry each side until nicely browned. Remove each slice to a plate covered with paper toweling to soak up excess oil.

Heat tortillas individually in a large skillet on the stove. Fill the tortillas with slices of tempeh, avocado, green onion and cilantro. Squeeze a little lime juice over the tacos. Serve immediately.

Tempeh and Collards

plated Tempeh and Collards and sliced avocado
Tempeh and Collards.
Contributed / Susan Alexander

The amount of heat can be adjusted by adding more or less of the sriracha and black pepper. I always advocate using less and keeping the spicy seasonings handy at the table for those who need more zip to their food. The sauce for this recipe is delicious!

I serve this dish over fonio, a small-grain millet grown in dry climates without irrigation. Fonio originated in Africa more than 5,000 years ago. Fonio is a new grain to me.

Marinade and sauce:

  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons mustard
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Other ingredients:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • (2) 8-ounce packages tempeh
  • 2 teaspoons of chopped garlic
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided
  • 2 bunches of collard greens, cleaned, center rib removed, and cut into strips
  • 2 cups frozen fire-roasted corn, thawed

Combine the sauce ingredients in a skillet. Bring the sauce ingredients to a simmer over medium-high heat for about five minutes until slightly thickened.
Steam or boil tempeh for about 15 minutes. Cool the tempeh slightly and cut it into quarter-inch strips. Mix the tempeh strips and the sauce together in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes or longer, even overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil and coat the foil with one tablespoon of canola oil. Remove tempeh strips from marinade and place them on prepared baking sheet, cover tightly with foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil, flip tempeh strips, cover with remaining sauce, and place back in the oven uncovered for 5-10 minutes, or until the strips begin to brown.

In a skillet on top of the stove, heat remaining two tablespoons of oil. Add garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Add collard greens in two batches if necessary, and saute until wilted. Add corn, salt and pepper. Saute for 5-10 minutes or until the collard greens are tender and everything is heated through.

Serve collard greens atop toast, biscuits, or your favorite grain. Top with tempeh slices.

Susan Alexander
Susan Alexander

Susan Alexander is food columnist for the Duluth News Tribune. She loves gardening, farmers markets and creating delicious meals consisting of whole grains, fresh vegetables and fruits.

MORE BY SUSAN ALEXANDER
Vegan column_Vince’s Low-Carb Meaty Vegetable Lasagna_plated
Vegan cooking: Experiment with lasagna layers
Squash, lentils, mushrooms, even apples star in filling main dishes.
plate of french-fry-like sticks with white sauce and sprinkled with herbs
Vegan cooking: Introduce new stars in holiday side dishes
Vegan cooking: Appetizers for dinner

Related Topics: FOODRECIPES
Susan Alexander
By Susan Alexander
Susan Alexander is food columnist for the Duluth News Tribune.
What To Read Next
women looking at fiber art in gallery
Lifestyle
Duluth Fiber Guild celebrates 50 years with exhibits across Minnesota
The installation runs Tuesday through May 21 at the Tweed Museum of Art.
January 21, 2023 09:06 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
012123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Sweet potato vine ailing, apples still clinging, tomato days to ripen
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler explains why a potted sweet potato plant is struggling, why some apples are still on trees and how to choose tomato seeds.
January 21, 2023 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
012123.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Will trees and shrubs recover from the weight of snow and ice?
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler addresses whether or not plants will recover from a rough winter and ways gardeners can help them along.
January 21, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Practical ways to fend off robocalls
Do I sound like a jerk? I hope not, but robocalls do get a little tiring, and I think they target people in my age group, which can only be described as “old as the hills.”
January 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan