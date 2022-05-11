Vegan cooking: Tempeh adds nutty flavor, no cholesterol

Tempeh is a soybean product made from whole, fermented soybeans. It is loaded with protein, dietary fiber and vitamins.

The earliest known reference to tempeh appeared in 1815 in a series of stories written on the island of Java in Indonesia, but most sources agree that tempeh has been around for hundreds of years.

Tempeh is fermented with an edible mold, like the mold found on blue cheese. The white mold holding the tempeh together is called mycelium.

Because tempeh is fermented, it has added nutrients and is easy to digest. It has has no cholesterol and has all nine of the essential amino acids the body needs for healthy bones and muscles.

Tempeh has a slight nutty taste. I like some brands of tempeh more than others, but they’re all tasty. When tempeh goes on sale, I buy a bunch and throw it in the freezer.

Tempeh Spaghetti

1 tablespoon canola oil

(1) 8-12-ounce package tempeh, boiled for 15 minutes, drained and cooled

(1) 24-ounce can or jar vegan spaghetti sauce

(1) 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes

Seasonings to taste (see note below)

Sliced pimento-stuffed green olives (optional)

Heat canola oil in a skillet. Crumble tempeh and add to the skillet. Saute tempeh in skillet until browned. Add spaghetti sauce and seasonings. Add canned tomatoes and green olives, if using. Cook, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Serve over pasta.

Note: I buy the large cans of Hunt's Traditional (meatless) Pasta Sauce, which is often on sale for a dollar each. I spice up the sauce by adding a few dashes of Tabasco and about one teaspoon each of granulated garlic, basil, Italian seasoning and fennel. A beefless bouillon cube is a nice addition to the sauce, too.

Tempeh Tacos

Tempeh Tacos. Contributed / Susan Alexander

How could anything so simple be so delicious? It’s totally unnecessary to doll these tacos up with salsa or sour cream.



1 package tempeh

½ cup lime juice

½ cup corn or potato starch

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Pinch of cinnamon

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

About ¼ cup vegetable oil for frying

1 avocado, skinned, seeded and cut into chunks

2 green onions, sliced, for garnish

Cilantro or parsley for garnish

Soft corn or flour tortillas

Boil the tempeh for 15 minutes. Cool the tempeh then slice about 1/4-inch thick.

Put lime juice in a bowl. Mix the potato starch with spices and place the starch mixture in another bowl. Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Dip each slice of tempeh in lime juice, then in starch mixture, then put into the skillet. Fry each side until nicely browned. Remove each slice to a plate covered with paper toweling to soak up excess oil.

Heat tortillas individually in a large skillet on the stove. Fill the tortillas with slices of tempeh, avocado, green onion and cilantro. Squeeze a little lime juice over the tacos. Serve immediately.

Tempeh and Collards

Tempeh and Collards. Contributed / Susan Alexander

The amount of heat can be adjusted by adding more or less of the sriracha and black pepper. I always advocate using less and keeping the spicy seasonings handy at the table for those who need more zip to their food. The sauce for this recipe is delicious!

I serve this dish over fonio, a small-grain millet grown in dry climates without irrigation. Fonio originated in Africa more than 5,000 years ago. Fonio is a new grain to me.

Marinade and sauce:



1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup orange juice

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons mustard

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sriracha sauce

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Other ingredients:

(2) 8-ounce packages tempeh

2 teaspoons of chopped garlic

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 bunches of collard greens, cleaned, center rib removed, and cut into strips

2 cups frozen fire-roasted corn, thawed

Combine the sauce ingredients in a skillet. Bring the sauce ingredients to a simmer over medium-high heat for about five minutes until slightly thickened.

Steam or boil tempeh for about 15 minutes. Cool the tempeh slightly and cut it into quarter-inch strips. Mix the tempeh strips and the sauce together in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes or longer, even overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil and coat the foil with one tablespoon of canola oil. Remove tempeh strips from marinade and place them on prepared baking sheet, cover tightly with foil, and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil, flip tempeh strips, cover with remaining sauce, and place back in the oven uncovered for 5-10 minutes, or until the strips begin to brown.

In a skillet on top of the stove, heat remaining two tablespoons of oil. Add garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Add collard greens in two batches if necessary, and saute until wilted. Add corn, salt and pepper. Saute for 5-10 minutes or until the collard greens are tender and everything is heated through.

Serve collard greens atop toast, biscuits, or your favorite grain. Top with tempeh slices.

