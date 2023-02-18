99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Two Harbors retro-styled Airbnb a hit

Located in the historic P.K. Anderson house, the unit tugs on people’s emotions, said owner Janelle Jones.

A 1950s looking kitchen.
The cupboards in the Twist and Shout rental inspired the entire 1950s theme for the two-bedroom unit in Two Harbors.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
February 18, 2023 08:41 AM

TWO HARBORS — Janelle Jones purchased an eight-bed, four-bath house and turned it into a set of quirky short-term rentals.

Located on the second floor, her midcentury main attraction features black and white tiled floors, seafoam-green walls, a bright-red chrome dinette set and a black car couches.

Woman stands in entry between kitchen and living room.
Janelle Jones stands between the kitchen and the living room of the Twist and Shout vacation rental in Two Harbors on Tuesday.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
A round bed with Marilyn Monroe bedspread and pillows.
A Marilyn Monroe-themed round bed greets visitors in the Twist and Shout rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Jones said she doesn’t have much experience with the 1950s era, but she grew up listening to Elvis Presley at home.

There’s much to take in here. Old albums by Johnny Cash and Lynn Anderson line the walls. A Marilyn Monroe-print comforter hugs a round bed, and surfaces are covered in an oversized Slinky, a triangular Rubik's Cube and a kaleidoscope.

1950s fantasy magazines rest on a stand.
A pair of retro magazines lay outside the bathroom in the Twist and Shout rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

All the furniture is brand-new, mostly from Wayfair, Jones said, and the trinkets and smaller items — burger-joint sundae cups, a fondue pot and metal wall hangings reading “Snack bar” and “Fender stratocaster” — come from eBay and garage sales.

1950s-style kitchen.
Visitors can make popcorn in the popcorn maker located in the kitchen of the Twist and Shout vacation rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Built in 1896, the historic P.K. Anderson House — and, the site of Two Harbors’ annual Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival — touted 1950s-style kitchen cabinets by the time Jones and her husband, Brad, purchased it in 2021.

A tan and red home with a white porch.
Visitors can stay at either the Twist and Shout or Northern Lights rentals at North on 61 Vacation Rentals.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

They hired contractor Mason Buus to remodel the unit to match. Next came a new set of French doors to separate the living room from the main bedroom, a fresh coat of paint and liberated hardwood floors.

This is the first short-term rental unit for Jones, who runs North on 61 Vacation Rentals , and has been in long-term rentals for years.

This unit, Twist and Shout, evokes people’s emotions, she said, and guests are often female groups, baby boomers and out-of-staters from California, Texas and Nebraska.

Woman stands behind counter in kitchen.
Janelle Jones, owner of North on 61 Vacation Rentals, talks about remodeling of the Northern Lights vacation rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In July, Jones opened the home’s latest unit, a main-floor, three-bedroom that formerly housed the Superior Hiking Trail Info Center and clothing store.

The renovation was a longer overhaul for Northern Lights because there was previously no plumbing.

Bedroom with red lights in corner and blue light coming from under the bed.
Multi-colored lights glow in one of the bedrooms inside the Northern Lights vacation rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Standing in the new kitchen, Jones held an illuminating extendable faucet. “The water lights up,” she said.

That theme runs throughout with multicolored accent lights under the beds and strewn high in the shower.

Blue lights glowing above bed in a woodsy themed room.
Lights glow inside the Cozy Cabin vacation rental.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

There are also sound machines in each room — each spouting cricket sounds during the News Tribune's visit.

Jones said she goes a little extra with the decor and amenities to create a getaway-worthy experience. “You’re on vacation. People prefer the impractical,” she said.

More info is available at facebook.com/northon61vacationrentals .

