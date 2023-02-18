Two Harbors retro-styled Airbnb a hit
Located in the historic P.K. Anderson house, the unit tugs on people’s emotions, said owner Janelle Jones.
TWO HARBORS — Janelle Jones purchased an eight-bed, four-bath house and turned it into a set of quirky short-term rentals.
Located on the second floor, her midcentury main attraction features black and white tiled floors, seafoam-green walls, a bright-red chrome dinette set and a black car couches.
Jones said she doesn’t have much experience with the 1950s era, but she grew up listening to Elvis Presley at home.
There’s much to take in here. Old albums by Johnny Cash and Lynn Anderson line the walls. A Marilyn Monroe-print comforter hugs a round bed, and surfaces are covered in an oversized Slinky, a triangular Rubik's Cube and a kaleidoscope.
All the furniture is brand-new, mostly from Wayfair, Jones said, and the trinkets and smaller items — burger-joint sundae cups, a fondue pot and metal wall hangings reading “Snack bar” and “Fender stratocaster” — come from eBay and garage sales.
Built in 1896, the historic P.K. Anderson House — and, the site of Two Harbors’ annual Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival — touted 1950s-style kitchen cabinets by the time Jones and her husband, Brad, purchased it in 2021.
They hired contractor Mason Buus to remodel the unit to match. Next came a new set of French doors to separate the living room from the main bedroom, a fresh coat of paint and liberated hardwood floors.
This is the first short-term rental unit for Jones, who runs North on 61 Vacation Rentals , and has been in long-term rentals for years.
This unit, Twist and Shout, evokes people’s emotions, she said, and guests are often female groups, baby boomers and out-of-staters from California, Texas and Nebraska.
In July, Jones opened the home’s latest unit, a main-floor, three-bedroom that formerly housed the Superior Hiking Trail Info Center and clothing store.
The renovation was a longer overhaul for Northern Lights because there was previously no plumbing.
Standing in the new kitchen, Jones held an illuminating extendable faucet. “The water lights up,” she said.
That theme runs throughout with multicolored accent lights under the beds and strewn high in the shower.
There are also sound machines in each room — each spouting cricket sounds during the News Tribune's visit.
Jones said she goes a little extra with the decor and amenities to create a getaway-worthy experience. “You’re on vacation. People prefer the impractical,” she said.
More info is available at facebook.com/northon61vacationrentals .