Things We Like: Breakfast is on at Duluth Coffee Co.

DULUTH — Duluth Coffee Co. is leveling up.

Along with their signature cold brew and espresso drinks, the downtown business recently unveiled a breakfast menu featuring a mix of traditional-with-a-spin dishes.

During a late-morning visit Tuesday, the coffee cafe was bustling. A large line formed after I ordered, and nearly all tables were filled, with a few folks seated at the bar.

The kitchen menu boasts salted maple granola with seasonal fruit compote; a garden bowl with arugula and lemon-zested Greek yogurt; and an egg and bacon sandwich with haystack-jack cheese and aioli on a toasted baguette.

Prices range from $2-$6 for sides of toast, two eggs or bacon, and $9 for the Kid’s’dilla, a cheese and egg tortilla.

I went with the burrito.

Seated al fresco (yay!), I unwrapped my order as wonderful smells emerged, revealing an ample breakfast block filled with cubed seasoned potatoes, mounds of sausage and eggs, melted haystack-jack cheese and roasted garlic salsa.

The pressed tortilla traps the heat and flavors, and there’s nothing overpowering here. The red roasted garlic salsa was subtle and flavorful, the potatoes well-seasoned, the sausage and egg generous.

It came with a side of cilantro pepita (pumpkin seed) pesto that was thick, rough-cut, pleasing and understated.

The priciest item on the menu, this was a filling, thoughtful, well-executed take on breakfast burrito.

Duluth Coffee Co. is located at 105 E. Superior St. Breakfast is served from 7-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, with a daily menu beginning in June.