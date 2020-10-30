Things to Do on Halloween

Trunk or Treat in Canal Park, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Lake City Lot, Canal Park. Features 30 to 40 trunks, games, raffles and costumes. Sponsored by Neighborhood Youth Services. See their Facebook page for more details.

Halloween Alternatives, local churches offer drive-by trick-or-treating option, 4-6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 31, at these locations: Hillside United Methodist Church, 1801 Piedmont Ave.; First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Pkwy; Hope United Methodist Church, 301 W. St. Marie St.; Faith United Methodist Church, 1531 Hughitt Ave., Superior; Forbes United Methodist Church, 33 Grove St., Proctor; Bethany Community Church, 6700 Grand Ave.; and First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior St. For more information email families@fumcduluth.com .

A Hogwarts Halloween, a safe, drive by adventure, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Pilgrim Church, 2310 E. Fourth St. Participants will get to see a flying car replica, platform 9 ¾, a live potions table, a wand kit give away and more. Optional: Bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

Haunted Forest, a hay ride to the trail then walk through the trail for a scare, laugh and just a good time, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 7187 Saginaw Road, Saginaw. Cost: $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 12 and younger. Bring a non-perishable item and receive $1 off admission price.

The Haunt, Saturday, Oct. 31, Poplar Golf Course, 9548 E. Golf Course Road, Poplar. Non-scare which is a walk through without characters from 6-7 p.m. and scare walk from 7-10 p.m. Cost: $5 for non-scare and $8 for scare walk. Get $1 off with the donation of a non-perishable food item for The Rural Care and Share Food Shelf. Go to facebook.com/events/poplar-golf-course/the-haunt/833897217006607.