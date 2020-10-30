99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Things to Do on Halloween

Celebrate Halloween!

The Haunted Shack is open for haunted tours. (Photo from Facebook)
By News Tribune
October 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM

  • Trunk or Treat in Canal Park, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Lake City Lot, Canal Park. Features 30 to 40 trunks, games, raffles and costumes. Sponsored by Neighborhood Youth Services. See their Facebook page for more details.

  • Halloween Alternatives, local churches offer drive-by trick-or-treating option, 4-6 pm. Saturday, Oct. 31, at these locations: Hillside United Methodist Church, 1801 Piedmont Ave.; First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Pkwy; Hope United Methodist Church, 301 W. St. Marie St.; Faith United Methodist Church, 1531 Hughitt Ave., Superior; Forbes United Methodist Church, 33 Grove St., Proctor; Bethany Community Church, 6700 Grand Ave.; and First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior St. For more information email families@fumcduluth.com .

  • A Hogwarts Halloween, a safe, drive by adventure, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Pilgrim Church, 2310 E. Fourth St. Participants will get to see a flying car replica, platform 9 ¾, a live potions table, a wand kit give away and more. Optional: Bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

  • Haunted Forest, a hay ride to the trail then walk through the trail for a scare, laugh and just a good time, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 7187 Saginaw Road, Saginaw. Cost: $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 12 and younger. Bring a non-perishable item and receive $1 off admission price.

  • The Haunt, Saturday, Oct. 31, Poplar Golf Course, 9548 E. Golf Course Road, Poplar. Non-scare which is a walk through without characters from 6-7 p.m. and scare walk from 7-10 p.m. Cost: $5 for non-scare and $8 for scare walk. Get $1 off with the donation of a non-perishable food item for The Rural Care and Share Food Shelf. Go to facebook.com/events/poplar-golf-course/the-haunt/833897217006607.

  • Haunted Shack, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 1781 County Road 1, Carlton. Go to hauntedshack.com for complete details or go to facebook.com/ruridgefarm .

