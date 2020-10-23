Things to Do: Celebrate Halloween with County Seat theater and more

The County Seat Theater Company offers a drive-thru haunt and drive-in theater performance, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24 as well as Thursday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 30, Encore Performing Arts Center, 2035 Frontage Road, Cloquet. Arrive at 6 p.m. and tune in to the County Seat Theaters' radio station (WCST) and enjoy spooky tunes and scary ghost stories told by local performers. As you make your way to the back parking lot where the main attraction will take place you will be greeted by local ghouls who will guide you down Spooktacular Alley, a drive-thru haunted trail. Spooktacular Alley will be filled with a number of performers ready to give you a scare if you like. If the guests are a bit younger or just plain chicken, ask for a “Scaredy Cat Pass” and performers will avoid approaching your car. Park in the back lot and can stay in your car and listen to the show on the radio or bring lawn chairs and sit socially distant in the parking lot. Outdoor stage show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the witches of Macbeth, “Double Double toil and trouble.” Enter your host and MC for the evening, Golgor. There will be bad Halloween jokes and witchy musical tunes and a number of performances including a reading of "The Raven" and musical acts. The show will last approximately 45 minutes. Suggested donation is $20 per car; concessions available for purchase. Proceeds go to the theater's Covid Relief Fund. Only 25 cars will be allowed to park but guests can bring as many guests as they can fit into their car. To reserve a parking spot, call 218-878-0071.