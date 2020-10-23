Things to Do: Celebrate Halloween with County Seat theater and more
Celebrate Halloween!
The County Seat Theater Company offers a drive-thru haunt and drive-in theater performance, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24 as well as Thursday, Oct. 29, and Oct. 30, Encore Performing Arts Center, 2035 Frontage Road, Cloquet. Arrive at 6 p.m. and tune in to the County Seat Theaters' radio station (WCST) and enjoy spooky tunes and scary ghost stories told by local performers. As you make your way to the back parking lot where the main attraction will take place you will be greeted by local ghouls who will guide you down Spooktacular Alley, a drive-thru haunted trail. Spooktacular Alley will be filled with a number of performers ready to give you a scare if you like. If the guests are a bit younger or just plain chicken, ask for a “Scaredy Cat Pass” and performers will avoid approaching your car. Park in the back lot and can stay in your car and listen to the show on the radio or bring lawn chairs and sit socially distant in the parking lot. Outdoor stage show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the witches of Macbeth, “Double Double toil and trouble.” Enter your host and MC for the evening, Golgor. There will be bad Halloween jokes and witchy musical tunes and a number of performances including a reading of "The Raven" and musical acts. The show will last approximately 45 minutes. Suggested donation is $20 per car; concessions available for purchase. Proceeds go to the theater's Covid Relief Fund. Only 25 cars will be allowed to park but guests can bring as many guests as they can fit into their car. To reserve a parking spot, call 218-878-0071.
Drive through "touchless" Trunk or Treat, 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Glen Avon Church parking lot, off Woodland Ave, follow all entrance signs. Cars will be spaced out allowing guests to drive-in, stop at each station, and play a game from their car window. The games are all played through verbal directions, and all children will get a treat bag of goodies upon exit. Glen Avon members will be coordinating all games, so that children in their family car may safely participate. Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes and wear a face mask.
Halloween Alternatives, local churches offer drive-by trick-or-treating option, 4-6 pm. Oct. 31. at these locations: Hillside United Methodist Church, 1801 Piedmont Ave.; First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Skyline Pkwy; Hope United Methodist Church, 301 W. St. Marie St.; Faith United Methodist Church, 1531 Hughitt Ave., Superior; and Forbes United Methodist Church, 33 Grove St., Proctor. For more information email families@fumcduluth.com .
Scarium at the Aquarium, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Oct. 29, 353 Harbor Drive. Tickets: $15 or adults, $12 for ages 13 and older, free for ages 12 and younger and members. Pre-registration required. Call (218) 740-2005.
Trunk or Treat in Canal Park, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, Lake City Lot, Canal Park. Features 30 to 40 trunks, games, raffles and costumes. Sponsored by Neighborhood Youth Services. See their Facebook page for more details.
