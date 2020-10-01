Things to Do: Bus Bike Walk Month changes pace

Bus Bike Walk Month changes pace

Zeitgeist’s annual Bus Bike Walk Month, usually held in May, will be celebrated in October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the downtown arts center.

Bus Bike Walk is a month-long series of community events that celebrate, educate and encourage people-powered modes of getting around — for work, errands, recreation, shopping and school.

This year, events will focus on education, virtual activities and ways people can get out and about on their own. All in-person activities will require masks and enforce social distancing measures.

Some highlights of this year’s Bus Bike Walk Month include Walk to Anywhere Day, virtual talks on accessibility, informational sessions with the Duluth Transit Authority, an in-personal or virtual group ride of the Cross City Trail’s new River Route, a walking tour of public art in Lincoln Park, and a month-long selfie challenge.

Go to zeitgeistarts.com/community/bus-bike-walk for complete details.

