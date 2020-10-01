Things to Do: Bus Bike Walk Month changes pace
Festival of Sukkot and a medallion hunt are happening this week, too.
Zeitgeist’s annual Bus Bike Walk Month, usually held in May, will be celebrated in October this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the downtown arts center.
Bus Bike Walk is a month-long series of community events that celebrate, educate and encourage people-powered modes of getting around — for work, errands, recreation, shopping and school.
This year, events will focus on education, virtual activities and ways people can get out and about on their own. All in-person activities will require masks and enforce social distancing measures.
Some highlights of this year’s Bus Bike Walk Month include Walk to Anywhere Day, virtual talks on accessibility, informational sessions with the Duluth Transit Authority, an in-personal or virtual group ride of the Cross City Trail’s new River Route, a walking tour of public art in Lincoln Park, and a month-long selfie challenge.
Go to zeitgeistarts.com/community/bus-bike-walk for complete details.
Other events
- Torah keepers are invited to attend Yahuah's annual Sacred Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) Oct. 3-10. For location, time and questions, call 218-766-8176.
The Hibbing Police Department and "We Support First Responders/Law Enforcement" group are hosting a community medallion hunt. Starting Oct. 2, the medallion will be hidden somewhere in Hibbing. A clue will be given out daily on the police department's Facebook page. Prizes will include a $150 gift card package.
Nature Nook is coming back with a new format for 2020 at Hartley Nature Center. Monday mornings 10-11 a.m. The program will include a seasonal story, singing songs and going for a hike in all weather conditions. The program is for kids ages 0-5 with an accompanying adult. Enrollment will be for a four-week session. Starts Oct 19. Cost: $5 per person for members, $6 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Website: hartleynature.org .
