Things to Do

Haunted Shack, 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, as well as Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31 and open from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, as well as Oct. 22, Oct. 25 and Oct. 29, 1781 County Road 1, Carlton. Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24. Go to hauntedshack.com for complete details or go to facebook.com/ruridgefarm .

The Haunt, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, as well as Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31, Poplar Golf Course, 9548 E. Golf Course Road, Poplar. Non-scare which is a walk through without characters from 6-7 p.m. and scare walk from 7-10 p.m. Cost: $5 for non-scare and $8 for scare walk. Get $1 off with the donation of a non-perishable food item for The Rural Care and Share Food Shelf. Go to facebook.com/events/poplar-golf-course/the-haunt/833897217006607.

Haunted Forest, a hay ride to the trail then walk through the trail for a scare, laugh and just a good time, 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17, as well as Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31, 7187 Saginaw Road, Saginaw. Cost: $12 for ages 13 and older, $6 for ages 12 and younger. Bring a non-perishable item and receive $1 off admission price.

Boo at The Zoo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17-18, as well as Oct. 24-25, Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St. This year each day of Boo at The Zoo will have a 2 hour time slot for your family to go through the zoo to see the animals and stop at all the treat stations. The average time to go through is around 90 minutes. All tickets must be purchased in advance and no tickets will be sold day of the event.

Buy your tickets as soon as possible due to the limit of 125 people per time frame. Tickets can be purchased online at lszooduluth.org/boo-at-the-zoo-2020 or call 218-730-4500 ext. 200.