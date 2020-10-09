Things to Do

The University of Wisconsin-Superior offers a virtual celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 12. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with an Indigenous Peoples Day Proclamation and followed at 4:30 p.m. by a History and Significance of Indigenous Peoples Day panel, which will include Superior mayor Jim Paine and Chantal Norrgard, UW-Superior assistant professor of First Nations Studies. The event can be accessed online at uwsuper.zoom.us/j/95212329905 . It's free.