Things to Do

By News Tribune
October 09, 2020 at 7:00 AM
  • Zeitgeist’s virtual cinema, the Zinema 2.0, is excited to present “Cinema ‘62 A Go-Go.” a multimedia extravaganza for film-lovers - based on the book “Cinema '62: The Greatest Year at the Movies.” This virtual event has a one time showing from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Viewers can expect special guests, musical performances and a cascade of memories. In a variety show format, the cinema event re-examines the year in film and everything in between as we delve into the cultural context of when these films were made - with special guests, cocktails of the era, major amounts of music, prophetic politics and even a little dancing. This program is hosted by Stephen Farber and Michael McClellan, the authors of “Cinema 62: The Greatest Year at the Movies.” Details and the ticket link can be found at zeitgeistarts.com/zinema/zinema2 . Ticket sales will directly support the Zinema.

  • The University of Wisconsin-Superior offers a virtual celebration for Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 12. The event will begin at 4 p.m. with an Indigenous Peoples Day Proclamation and followed at 4:30 p.m. by a History and Significance of Indigenous Peoples Day panel, which will include Superior mayor Jim Paine and Chantal Norrgard, UW-Superior assistant professor of First Nations Studies. The event can be accessed online at uwsuper.zoom.us/j/95212329905 . It's free.

