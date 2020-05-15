Things to do

Area car clubs and car collectors are getting together Saturday, May 16, to share their enthusiasm of the hobby. The expected 100+ cars will leave Nick Glumac Drive off Commonwealth Avenue at 10 a.m. Saturday and then travel thru Fond du Lac, Jay Cooke State Park, Carlton, Scanlon, Cloquet, Scanlon, Proctor, Hermantown and the Edgewood Vista parking lots before heading down Piedmont Avenue and taking Skyline Parkway back across and ending at the Clyde Iron parking lot, 2920 W. Michigan St. between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Call 715-392-5236 for details.