Lifestyle

Short Cuts: Why do horn signals vary when boats pass under Aerial Lift Bridge?

In response to a News Tribune reader question about why ships use different patterns of horn blasts, a Coast Guard officer explained that it has to do with special occasions.

Aerial view of long freighter moving through Duluth Ship Canal, just passing beneath Aerial Lift Bridge, on bright sunny day.
The laker Philip R. Clarke, seen passing through the Duluth Ship Canal in 2015, is "always generous with the salutes for the boat watching fans on shore," according to Paul Scinocca.
Bob King / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Today at 7:00 AM

DULUTH — Have you ever noticed that not all ships entering, or leaving, the Duluth Harbor use the same horn signal? I'll confess that I hadn't. Fortunately, the News Tribune has a reader with sharper ears.

Paul Giddings, a Duluthian of 15 years, wrote in with an observation that ships sometimes use the "captain’s salute" of one long, then two short blasts. Sometimes, though, ships use the "master salute" of three long blasts before the two short ones.

coast guard vessel travels on water
U. S. Coast Guard cutter Spar travels in the Duluth Harbor Basin during the snowy morning of March 30, 2022.
Dan Williamson / File / Duluth News Tribune

Having been apprised of the distinction, I was curious, too. I reached out to the Coast Guard, and was connected with Neeko Helbich, an officer on the USCGC Spar. In short, he explained, the master's salute is for special occasions.

"For the shipping season, the first time you come in and out to a port or harbor and you pass under a bridge or you pass another ship, they always do the master salute," said Helbich. "Besides that, if it's just a regularly transited bridge, like you're coming in and out every week, they just do the Great Lakes salute, or the captain's salute."

Related stories

The horns (or whistles, as they're sometimes called) can help alert other vessels to a ship's presence, said Helbich. That said, the exchanges of blasts with the Aerial Lift Bridge — so familiar to generations of Duluthians and visitors — are actually more a spirited tradition than a nautical necessity.

"You don't even have to sound something when you go under a bridge," said Helbich, explaining that technically, radio contact is sufficient. When he worked in the maritime industry in other parts of the world, said Helbich, making a radio call was typically all a vessel would do.

"The first time I ever heard about the Great Lakes (salute and) the master salute was when I got here," he said, adding that he thought the tradition was "kind of cool."

Shipwatchers have posted an array of salutes on YouTube. In one, shared by Paul Scinocca in 2019, the bulk carrier Philip R. Clarke sounds first a master's salute, then a Great Lakes salute as a sort of bonus. "The Philip R. Clarke is always generous with the salutes for the boat watching fans on shore!" wrote Scinocca.

In the video, the Lift Bridge can be heard to reciprocate the master's salute, but when the ship blows an extra Great Lakes salute on its way out of the canal, the bridge remains silent. This is Minnesota, the bridge operator might have thought. One emotional outpouring is enough.

Jay Gabler
By Jay Gabler
Arts and entertainment reporter Jay Gabler joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2022. His previous experience includes eight years as a digital producer at The Current (Minnesota Public Radio), four years as theater critic at Minneapolis alt-weekly City Pages, and six years as arts editor at the Twin Cities Daily Planet. He's a co-founder of pop culture and creative writing blog The Tangential; he's also a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the Minnesota Film Critics Alliance. You can reach him at jgabler@duluthnews.com or 218-279-5536.
