Short Cuts: Exploring STARBASE with Fuse Duluth

Visiting STARBASE

At STARBASE, fifth graders pick military-style call signs to use during their science learning mission. Among the Cloquet students attending Dec. 8, one, of course, chose "Maverick." My favorite call signs, though, were chosen by three kids who shared a table: "French Fries," "Shadow" and "Queen."

I eagerly took the opportunity to visit STARBASE with Fuse Duluth last week. I wrote a feature last spring on the educational program's expansion, but due to illness I wasn't able to visit in person at that time. On Dec. 8, director Charity "Galileo" Johnson and her staff welcomed me along with a group of young professionals organized by the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event was part of an "Ignite Your Fuse" series of lunchtime learning and networking events. We toured the facility, which Johnson pointed out features wall-size murals by local artist Adam Swanson. The STARBASE space at the 148th Fighter Wing uses high, dark ceilings and long lower light fixtures to evoke the sense of a research facility — or maybe even a base on Mars, where the kids use their growing skills to plan an imagined expedition.

Participants in a Fuse Duluth event were invited to experiment with water and two different substances at STARBASE. Jay Gabler / Duluth News Tribune

After watching the kids scan molecules, design habitats and 3D-print turbine blades, we participated in a sample learning activity led by STARBASE instructor "Eclipse." All I'll say is this: If you've never played with hydrophobic sand, hoo boy, you're missing out.

We also experienced a hydrophilic substance that could soak up an entire glass of water with just a small packet. One of my young professional lab partners glanced up and reported, "Someone at the next table is eating it."

Like the kids, we got to collect career cards highlighting STEM professionals. Selecting a card highlighting Nicole the aerospace engineer, I felt a twinge of regret at abandoning my initial aerospace engineering major in college. "When I solve a challenging problem," Nicole is quoted on the card as saying: "I feel like I'm winning and I actually say that out loud. Winning!"

I felt like a winner too, despite the fact that military police had to pull me over after I got confused and turned onto a restricted road. Don't pass a police car parked perpendicularly — another important lesson for me to learn.

For more information on the STARBASE Duluth educational programs, see starbasemn.org/duluth. For more information on Fuse Duluth, see fuseduluth.com.

Speaking of snow eating ...

'Merry Kiss Cam' makes 'Who? Weekly'

"Who? Weekly" describes itself as "a podcast where you'll learn everything you need to know about the celebrities you don't." Needless to say, hosts Lindsey Weber and Bobby Finger had to dedicate an entire episode to this year's new Christmas movies.

"In the Entertainment Weekly write-up of this movie, they assign it these categories," says Weber, quizzing her co-host. "Widow, hockey, unwanted public attention."

Director Lisa France, in white long-sleeved shirt, talks with her crew before filming a scene for “Merry Kiss Cam” on the main floor at the Radisson Hotel in Duluth on June 13. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

That's right, the answer is Duluth's own "Merry Kiss Cam" — though as my colleague John Myers pointed out in our newsroom chat, the movie's protagonist isn't technically a widow since she and her late beau were only engaged at the time of his death.

"Like the name, Mary, kisses Cam?" asks a confused Finger. "'Merry Kiss Cam' is maybe the worst (holiday movie) name I've heard so far."

Maybe it should have been "Pretzel Kiss Carmody."