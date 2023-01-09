Restaurant review: 4 soups to savor on Superior Street

DULUTH — Whether you’re hitting the trails or curling up indoors for the season, this mix of soups may be just the ticket to a warm and filling wintry meal.

There are many soup options in the Northland. Here are four to try if your preferred side is Lake Superior. (I know mine is.)

Creamy cauliflower

Zeitgeist's creamy cauliflower soup. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar

222 E. Superior St.

zeitgeistarts.com/restaurant

Zeitgeist debuted its creamy cauliflower soup Wednesday. Made with chicken stock, cream, herbs and, of course, cauliflower, this joins the restaurant’s repertoire of pork tenderloin, roasted-carrot sandwiches, vegan “scallops” and nonalcoholic beverages.

It was a sparse and low-key crowd Wednesday as the snowfall continued through the Northland.

Through Zeitgeist's nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, I watched snow swirl against the lights of the NorShor Theatre across the street. Abstract art and wallpaper reminiscent of birch trees lined the walls. A selection of jazz flowed from the restaurant speakers.

The soup arrived a light-mustard color with a sprinkle of pine nuts on top. It tasted earthy and oh-so-creamy with a hint of sweetness. This was pure comfort in a cup, smooth and soothing.

The soup is $6 a cup and $9 for a bowl. (Zeitgeist adds a 20% employee wellness charge to the bill.) This was a very pleasing little meal with its side of perfectly toasted bread, my now-preference to crackers. I’ll definitely be back — for a bowl next time.

Signature Italian sausage

Va Bene Caffe's Signature Italian sausage zuppa. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Va Bene Caffe

34 E. Superior St.

vabenecaffe.com

The candles, string lights and prints of Italy created a dreamy setting for an evening wintry meal. Lakeside dining was full, but there are no bad seats at Va Bene Caffe.

I ordered the signature Italian sausage zuppa (soup). Created by co-owner Mary Kay Berarducci, it’s a Va Bene staple and for good reason.

With every plunge, my spoon struck gold in divine, large chunks of crumbly sausage, potatoes, tomato and a melting mound of Parmesan cheese.

This is quality sausage, bursting with flavor and succulence, and steeped in seasoning, onions and garlic, the broth was a warming treat by itself.

Paired with Va Bene’s chewy and crisp spears of sliced bread with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar dip made for a light yet filling meal for $7. I’d easily order this again.

Vegan black bean chili

Fitger's Brewhouse's vegan black bean chili. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E. Superior St.

fitgersbrewhouse.com

Fitger’s feels like a nook with its dim lights and stone and dark-wood walls. The place was well-packed on a Tuesday night, and I grabbed some crayons and a coloring sheet from the host stand while I waited for a table.

Cups of chili or house made soup cost $3.99, and soup options change daily and cover the standard chicken wild rice, tomato basil, clam-chowder Fridays.

I ordered its soup menu staple, and a cup of vegan black bean chili came out smelling rich and looking deep crimson with bits of black beans poking through.

The chili was hearty and warming, packed with carrots, celery, mushrooms and black beans. This was a decent and thoughtfully made meatless option.

I don't think I'd order it again, but it's a fast and cozy bite with a side of root beer.

French onion

Lyric Kitchen Bar's French onion soup. Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Lyric Kitchen Bar

205 W. Superior St.

lyrickitchenbar.com

French onion soup is a menu staple at Lyric Kitchen Bar. Other house-made options change daily, from chicken lime, to beef stroganoff, to cream of Reuben, to beer cheese. Fridays are always clam chowder.

I snuggled into a cozy booth as Tina Turner played overhead during a midweek visit.

At Lyric, you can get a cup of the daily soup for $6, a bowl for $7 and a gratin (shallow dish) of French onion for $8.

Bloated and saturated croutons emerged from under a thick layer of melted and browned provolone. The cheese, bread and creamy onions were well-stacked in layers, and inches of the quality-tasting cheese clung relentlessly to my spoon. Delicious. (Though, I would’ve preferred less bread.)

My spoon dove deep to liberate the brown, beef-broth soaked onions from the lowest layer of the dish, and burned my tongue with an enthusiastic bite. A rookie mistake. Beware the trapped heat!

This was a hearty meal that leaned more comfort than flavor for me.