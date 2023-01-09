99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Restaurant review: 4 soups to savor on Superior Street

From creamy cauliflower to vegan chili, here are a few Duluth options to enjoy with a side of Lake Superior.

A four-split photo of different soups in red tomato and sausage, light mustard colored creamy cauliflower, a crimson coated vegan chili and a brown speckled and bubbly cheese covered French onion.
Some soups to try in Duluth this winter, clockwise from top-right: Lyric Kitchen Bar's French onion; Zeitgeist Restaurant Bar's creamy cauliflower; Fitger's Brewhouse's vegan black bean chili; Va Bene Caffe's Signature Italian sausage.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
January 09, 2023 07:11 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Whether you’re hitting the trails or curling up indoors for the season, this mix of soups may be just the ticket to a warm and filling wintry meal.

There are many soup options in the Northland. Here are four to try if your preferred side is Lake Superior. (I know mine is.)

Creamy cauliflower

creamy cauliflower zeitgeist.jpg
Zeitgeist's creamy cauliflower soup.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Zeitgeist Restaurant and Bar
222 E. Superior St.
zeitgeistarts.com/restaurant

Zeitgeist debuted its creamy cauliflower soup Wednesday. Made with chicken stock, cream, herbs and, of course, cauliflower, this joins the restaurant’s repertoire of pork tenderloin, roasted-carrot sandwiches, vegan “scallops” and nonalcoholic beverages.

It was a sparse and low-key crowd Wednesday as the snowfall continued through the Northland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through Zeitgeist's nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, I watched snow swirl against the lights of the NorShor Theatre across the street. Abstract art and wallpaper reminiscent of birch trees lined the walls. A selection of jazz flowed from the restaurant speakers.

The soup arrived a light-mustard color with a sprinkle of pine nuts on top. It tasted earthy and oh-so-creamy with a hint of sweetness. This was pure comfort in a cup, smooth and soothing.

The soup is $6 a cup and $9 for a bowl. (Zeitgeist adds a 20% employee wellness charge to the bill.) This was a very pleasing little meal with its side of perfectly toasted bread, my now-preference to crackers. I’ll definitely be back — for a bowl next time.

Signature Italian sausage

sausage soup va vene.jpg
Va Bene Caffe's Signature Italian sausage zuppa.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Va Bene Caffe
34 E. Superior St.
vabenecaffe.com

The candles, string lights and prints of Italy created a dreamy setting for an evening wintry meal. Lakeside dining was full, but there are no bad seats at Va Bene Caffe.

I ordered the signature Italian sausage zuppa (soup). Created by co-owner Mary Kay Berarducci, it’s a Va Bene staple and for good reason.

With every plunge, my spoon struck gold in divine, large chunks of crumbly sausage, potatoes, tomato and a melting mound of Parmesan cheese.

This is quality sausage, bursting with flavor and succulence, and steeped in seasoning, onions and garlic, the broth was a warming treat by itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paired with Va Bene’s chewy and crisp spears of sliced bread with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar dip made for a light yet filling meal for $7. I’d easily order this again.

Vegan black bean chili

black bean vegan chili.jpg
Fitger's Brewhouse's vegan black bean chili.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E. Superior St.
fitgersbrewhouse.com

Fitger’s feels like a nook with its dim lights and stone and dark-wood walls. The place was well-packed on a Tuesday night, and I grabbed some crayons and a coloring sheet from the host stand while I waited for a table.

Cups of chili or house made soup cost $3.99, and soup options change daily and cover the standard chicken wild rice, tomato basil, clam-chowder Fridays.

I ordered its soup menu staple, and a cup of vegan black bean chili came out smelling rich and looking deep crimson with bits of black beans poking through.

The chili was hearty and warming, packed with carrots, celery, mushrooms and black beans. This was a decent and thoughtfully made meatless option.

I don't think I'd order it again, but it's a fast and cozy bite with a side of root beer.

French onion

french onion lyric.jpg
Lyric Kitchen Bar's French onion soup.
Melinda Lavine / Duluth News Tribune

Lyric Kitchen Bar
205 W. Superior St.
lyrickitchenbar.com

ADVERTISEMENT

French onion soup is a menu staple at Lyric Kitchen Bar. Other house-made options change daily, from chicken lime, to beef stroganoff, to cream of Reuben, to beer cheese. Fridays are always clam chowder.

I snuggled into a cozy booth as Tina Turner played overhead during a midweek visit.

At Lyric, you can get a cup of the daily soup for $6, a bowl for $7 and a gratin (shallow dish) of French onion for $8.

Bloated and saturated croutons emerged from under a thick layer of melted and browned provolone. The cheese, bread and creamy onions were well-stacked in layers, and inches of the quality-tasting cheese clung relentlessly to my spoon. Delicious. (Though, I would’ve preferred less bread.)

My spoon dove deep to liberate the brown, beef-broth soaked onions from the lowest layer of the dish, and burned my tongue with an enthusiastic bite. A rookie mistake. Beware the trapped heat!

This was a hearty meal that leaned more comfort than flavor for me.

MORE BY MELINDA LAVINE
montage.jpg
Lifestyle
'Old souls telling stories': AICHO exhibit features works from Duluth, Cloquet, New Mexico youth
Monday's Brave Art opening reception leads January events raising awareness of human trafficking, exploitation in the Twin Ports
January 07, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Dustin Soyring, right, uses a bandsaw to butcher a carcass for a customer while Daniel Litchke, left, wraps up different cuts of meat for the client as Julie Litchke works on labeling the packages at Litchke Farms
Business
Superior cattle farm has its work cut out for it
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
THREE.jpg
Lifestyle
That's a wrap, 2022: A look back at some Northland makers, fixers and activists from DNT Lifestyle
December 30, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Sophie Roazen solo stuffies.jpg
Lifestyle
Duluth youth leads holiday stuffed animal drive for hospitals
December 30, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSFOODDULUTHDOWNTOWN DULUTH
Melinda Lavine
By Melinda Lavine
Melinda Lavine is an award-winning, multidisciplinary journalist with 16 years professional experience. She joined the Duluth News Tribune in 2014, and today, she writes about the heartbeat of our community: the people.

Melinda grew up in central North Dakota, a first-generation American and the daughter of a military dad.

She earned bachelors degrees in English and Communications from the University of North Dakota in 2006, and started her career at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald that summer. She helped launch the Herald's features section, as the editor, before moving north to do the same at the DNT.

Contact her: 218-723-5346, mlavine@duluthnews.com.
What to read next
Orchid, Jan. 7, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Is melted snow good for watering houseplants? Don Kinzler answers that question and more in this week's Fielding Questions
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about orchids blooming in the winter, the cause of holes in potatoes, and whether melted snow is better than tap water for houseplants.
January 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
010723.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the 2023 All-America Selections winners.
January 07, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Jim Heffernan
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Too many bowls can spoil the soup
Let’s face it, college football “bowl” games have gotten out of control.
January 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
Screen shot of iPhone home screen showing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, Marco Polo, Signal and TikTok apps with minus signs indicating potential deletion.
Lifestyle
Front Row Seat: Quitting Facebook isn't so easy when you live in Duluth
For some people in big cities, Facebook has become a mere curiosity. In smaller cities like Duluth, though, it's still a routine tool for essential information exchange.
January 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler