Proctor man begins Proctor-centric lighting contest

PROCTOR — Loren Inman looked at the Twin Ports-area lighting contest in 2021-22 and only saw two locations in Proctor on the map.

"But I just felt like Proctor is a big enough city that we should have our own lighting contest," Inman said. "I remember when we had one when I was growing up here and I felt like we should bring back that old-school feel to the community."

In November, he decided to use his organizing abilities from serving on the board of directors at Halvor Lines Speedway to put together Proctor's own lighting contest.

"I've got a background in promoting races and different events, so I thought I could definitely do a lighting challenge," Inman said. "Though since it was November, I would have to work fast."

When thinking back to Proctor's lighting challenges in the past, he remembered how his friend Nick Lovato's father used to participate in them regularly. He died in 2020.

"So I thought, what better way to do a tribute to Nick's dad than a lighting contest?" Inman said. "And it all just kind of snowballed from there."

Inman used the " Residents of Proctor" Facebook group to gather feedback about what kind of contest residents would like to see. He decided a contest that relied partially on the public's vote and partially on judges' input would be the way to go.

Another entrant into the Proctor Lighting Contest is located at 105 Alice St. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"We came up with a point system based on things like overall presentation, neatness, theme etc. that will be decided on by five judges for 75% of the vote," Inman said. "And then 25% of the vote will be online by the public. We'll post the photos on the Facebook page and that way people who can't get around to see all of them can still see the homes and participate."

Next, he needed an incentive for participation. Inman started speaking with business owners and friends about donations for the grand prizes and received a lot of help.

"I think every single donation we got came from a resident of Proctor, which I think is pretty neat," Inman said. "In little communities like this, people all come together and chip in to help things like this come to fruition."

After receiving 14 entrants so far, Inman said the interest is there to keep this going. He plans to bring the contest back next year and "hopefully start a new tradition."

First prize includes $200 cash; a one-night hotel stay; a $50 gift card to Proctor Pizza; two South St. Louis County Fair passes; two Halvor Lines Raceway tickets; a $25 gift card to Holiday; and two boxes of meat sticks. There will be similar prizes for second and third places.

An entrant in the Proctor Lighting Contest at 235 S. Second Ave. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The contest is limited to houses in the Proctor School District: Proctor, Midway Township, Bayview, Zenith Terrace, Munger, Pike Lake, Twig, Saginaw and Caribou Lake.

Those interested in participating have until Tuesday to enter by emailing proctorlightingcontest@gmail.com . Voting will take place Dec. 21-23. Mayor Chad Ward will present prizes to the winners in January at Proctor City Hall.