SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Proctor man begins Proctor-centric lighting contest

Loren Inman missed having a lighting challenge just for his city, so he started his own.

Proctor Lighting Contest Entrant
The home at 79 Arbutus Drive in the Zenith Terrace mobile home park is one of several entrants in the new Proctor Lighting Contest.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
December 19, 2022 09:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PROCTOR — Loren Inman looked at the Twin Ports-area lighting contest in 2021-22 and only saw two locations in Proctor on the map.

"But I just felt like Proctor is a big enough city that we should have our own lighting contest," Inman said. "I remember when we had one when I was growing up here and I felt like we should bring back that old-school feel to the community."

In November, he decided to use his organizing abilities from serving on the board of directors at Halvor Lines Speedway to put together Proctor's own lighting contest.

Several colorful lights line the front of Debra Madson's house in Proctor.
Arts and Entertainment
ALSO READ: Proctor home displays perennial Christmas spirit
For over 35 years, Debra Madson has been decorating her house and yard for the holidays.
December 13, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

"I've got a background in promoting races and different events, so I thought I could definitely do a lighting challenge," Inman said. "Though since it was November, I would have to work fast."

When thinking back to Proctor's lighting challenges in the past, he remembered how his friend Nick Lovato's father used to participate in them regularly. He died in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So I thought, what better way to do a tribute to Nick's dad than a lighting contest?" Inman said. "And it all just kind of snowballed from there."

Inman used the " Residents of Proctor" Facebook group to gather feedback about what kind of contest residents would like to see. He decided a contest that relied partially on the public's vote and partially on judges' input would be the way to go.

Proctor Lighting Contest entrant
Another entrant into the Proctor Lighting Contest is located at 105 Alice St.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

"We came up with a point system based on things like overall presentation, neatness, theme etc. that will be decided on by five judges for 75% of the vote," Inman said. "And then 25% of the vote will be online by the public. We'll post the photos on the Facebook page and that way people who can't get around to see all of them can still see the homes and participate."

MORE ABOUT PROCTOR

Next, he needed an incentive for participation. Inman started speaking with business owners and friends about donations for the grand prizes and received a lot of help.

"I think every single donation we got came from a resident of Proctor, which I think is pretty neat," Inman said. "In little communities like this, people all come together and chip in to help things like this come to fruition."

After receiving 14 entrants so far, Inman said the interest is there to keep this going. He plans to bring the contest back next year and "hopefully start a new tradition."

First prize includes $200 cash; a one-night hotel stay; a $50 gift card to Proctor Pizza; two South St. Louis County Fair passes; two Halvor Lines Raceway tickets; a $25 gift card to Holiday; and two boxes of meat sticks. There will be similar prizes for second and third places.

Christmas Lighting Contest Proctor
An entrant in the Proctor Lighting Contest at 235 S. Second Ave.
Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The contest is limited to houses in the Proctor School District: Proctor, Midway Township, Bayview, Zenith Terrace, Munger, Pike Lake, Twig, Saginaw and Caribou Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested in participating have until Tuesday to enter by emailing proctorlightingcontest@gmail.com . Voting will take place Dec. 21-23. Mayor Chad Ward will present prizes to the winners in January at Proctor City Hall.

Related Topics: PROCTORCHRISTMAS
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What to read next
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Barton Goldsmith
Lifestyle
Barton Goldsmith column: How to get through a hard time
There are many things you can do to make a tough time easier. Some may be hard to see if you are stuck in a negative thought loop. Here are a few ways to get started.
December 20, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Barton Goldsmith, Tribune News Service
Erika Ettin
Lifestyle
Erika Ettin column: The holiday season is a surprisingly great time for dating (really!)
Once Thanksgiving comes and goes, it may feel like a good time to temporarily disable your online dating profiles, delete dating apps from your phone and take a break from meeting new people altogether. After all, your calendar is likely filled with holiday parties, family get-togethers, holiday travel and more Hallmark movies than you’re willing to openly admit.
December 20, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Erika Ettin , Tribune News Service
A young woman stands in a black dress, posing for a photo in a well-appointed library room. Behind her, words on paper scrolls are affixed to a mossy backdrop.
Lifestyle
Duluthian helps White House decorate for holidays
Kynze Lundeen was selected to craft Christmas cheer for the president's home twice, under both the Biden and Trump administrations. Her family company runs events including the Duluth Wedding Show.
December 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler