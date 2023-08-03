Pike Lake garden grows over 200 hosta species

PIKE LAKE — Karen Younggren said it's taken about 25 years for her garden to become the hosta haven it is today. She has over 220 species of hosta, a shade-loving green leafy perennial, growing in her garden beds, each lovingly labeled with a species name tag.

"This one's Gypsy Rose. You can see that it's kind of the light green with a little bit of white," Younggren said. "And that one over there has that yellow spot in it, so that's called Thunderbolt and that one is Abba Dabba Doo. They've got some great names."

This Heatwave hosta plant is one of over 220 varieties included in Karen Younggren's Pike Lake garden. Her garden will be featured in the Western Garden Tour on Saturday. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

Younggren's garden is one of several locations to be featured in this year's Western Garden Tour and Continental Breakfast hosted by Norton Park United Methodist Church on Saturday.

What made Younggren get interested in hostas? Mostly it was due to her home being surrounded by tall white pine trees.

"We discovered that hostas really like the shade, so we started looking at garden centers and discovered that, you know, it's not just the same plain old, green one that our grandmas had in their yards," Younggren said. "There's a lot of variety."

ADVERTISEMENT

Every spring, Younggren and her husband, Tim, search for new varieties to add to their ever-growing collection. She said she likes to make sure she places them carefully so that the distinctions between the types can be seen.

One of the stepping stones that dot Karen Younggren's backyard garden. Younggren makes her own stepping stones using a mold. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The main back garden includes a series of layers with stepping stones leading into and around each layer, which Younggren creates herself with concrete and plastic molds. The original plan for the backyard was to create a pond with a garden surrounding it, but the terrain made this impossible.

ALSO READ





"So, this fountain was our compromise," Younggren said, pointing to a fountain placed in the middle of the garden. "It's pretty nice because you'll see finches and chickadees and hummingbirds come out and take a little bath or get a drink, so it's pretty good."

Mixed between the hostas, Younggren's garden is also home to a large variety of lilies and pollinator plants such as bee balms. She said a garden needs the wide variety to allow it to keep blooming throughout the summer.

"So, by the time that these flowers are fading, the next batch are ready to bloom. Hopefully, these will be ready to open by the time people come this week," Younggren said, pointing to a set of lilies in the backyard.

Two garden gnomes pull each other up aside a tree stump. Teri Cadeau / Duluth News Tribune

The Younggrens' garden also features several small items that show off the family's Scandinavian background, with a wide variety of gnomes, dala horses and a sign that reads "Parking for lutefisk lovers only."

"My husband finds a lot of those things," Younggren said. "He likes the excuse to go traveling and look for new things to add in."

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: 21st annual Western Garden Tour and Continental Breakfast . Includes muffins, fruit, juice and coffee and the opportunity to ask a Master Gardener questions. Craft and garden items for sale. Rain or shine.

21st annual Western Garden Tour and Continental Breakfast . Includes muffins, fruit, juice and coffee and the opportunity to ask a Master Gardener questions. Craft and garden items for sale. Rain or shine. When: Saturday, 9-11 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. self-guided tour

Saturday, 9-11 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. self-guided tour Where: Norton Park United Methodist Church, 436 N. 79th Ave. W., Duluth

Norton Park United Methodist Church, 436 N. 79th Ave. W., Duluth Cost: $10 at door

$10 at door Contact: Kathy, 218-590-1964