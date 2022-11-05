99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos and video: 'Junkers' search for treasures at the Duluth Junk Hunt

"Discover something new. You'll meet a lot of great people because everyone's in a great mood when they're hunting for junk," said Amy Grillo, a vendor at the Duluth Junk Hunt.

A woman crouches looks in a cabinet with another woman standing and watching.
Two women search through a cabinet at the Duluth Junk Hunt at the DECC on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
November 05, 2022 11:32 AM
Old truck sits parked in front of building.
An old decorated trunk welcomes 'junkers' to the Duluth Junk Hunt at the DECC on Friday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Gayle Healy Shirley Johnson
Northland's Junk Hunt turns 10, kicks off Thursday at DECC
“We like all things rusty and chippy and peely paint," said event organizer Emily Broman.
November 02, 2022 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

People enter and leave a hallway entrance next to a welcome sign.
People entering the Duluth Junk Hunt while others leave carrying their found items on Friday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
People explore and look at various items.
'Junkers' explore the various items available at the Duluth Junk Hunt on Friday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune
Mickey Mouse telephone.
A Mickey Mouse telephone stands among many unique items that can be found at the Duluth Junk Hunt on Friday.
Wyatt Buckner / Duluth News Tribune

Wyatt Buckner
By Wyatt Buckner
Wyatt Buckner is a Digital Producer for the Duluth News Tribune, where he has worked since June 2022.
