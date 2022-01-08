99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle

Pets of the Week: Squirrel and Chowder

Learn more about these pets looking for permanent homes.

PET_Squirrel.jpg
Squirrel (Submitted photo)
By Duluth News Tribune
January 08, 2022 at 1:13 PM

Squirrel is a super friendly, adventurous kitten who likes to play and cuddle equally. I’ve been raised in a foster home with other cats and dogs so I get along with just about everyone. I’ve got soft, shiny black fur and a bushy tail that I use to balance with and signal with, just like a squirrel. I need to be adopted with my brother, Chipmunk, as we are two nuts in a shell. Contact Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn at helpingpawswi.org to meet us.

PET_Chowder.jpg
Chowder (Submitted photo)

Chowder is a 2-year-old looking for a loving home. Chowder is a sweet and loving boy who adores his humans. There isn't much Chowder loves more than attention from people, getting pets and running around in the snow. Every now and then he enjoys playing with a squeaky toy, but overall he really just enjoys playing with humans. If you are interested in adopting Chowder, visit Animal Allies at 4006 Airport Road or call the adoption team at 218-722-5341 for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog anywhere in the Northland, call:

